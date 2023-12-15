WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/15): Keller’s report on return of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso, Michin & Zelina Vega vs. Damage CTRL, U.S. Title contendership tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 15, 2023

GREEN BAY, WISC. AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the arena for Kevin Patrick briefly introducing the show and a sponsor.

-Roman Reigns made his ring entrance along with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Reigns had just one belt with him – the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – wrapped around his waist. Cole said Reigns has been champion for 1,202 days. A clip aired from last week of Randy Orton pinning Jimmy Uso after an RKO in the tag team main event. Corey Graves hyped Orton vs. Jimmy would take place later. Cole said the last time they saw Reigns was at Crown Jewel.

Reigns stood mid-ring and said, “Green Bay, acknowledge me.” He told fans to “shut your mouths now.” Reigns said he wouldn’t have had to say that if he kept the boos down. He said he’s there to celebrate since it’s the holiday season. He said he’s a good boss and a fair Tribal Chief. He said when someone is doing well, they praise him. He said when someone does poorly, they smash him, but that’s not happening tonight. He talked about a man who knows how important representing the family is and “he’s next in line.” Fans chanted “Randy! Randy!” Reigns sneered and said it’s not Randy. Jimmy anticipated praise in an over-the-top demonstrative manner and was all smiles. Jimmy took off his jacket. Reigns said, “Jimmy, join me in congratulating your brother, Solo.” Jimmy seemed thrown off. Reigns turned and hugged Solo. Orton’s music interrupted. Orton walked out and they cut to a break. [c]

Orton said for 18 months he’s been thinking about this moment and what he wanted to say. He stepped toward Reigns and said, “I’m coming for you.” He said The Bloodline took 18 months from him, so he’s taking everything away from him. He said he’s going to go through every one of his family members to get the job done. He said it starts tonight and ends at the Royal Rumble because he is challenging Reigns to a title match there. Fans chanted “Randy!” and “RKO!” Reigns looked a bit shaken and worried.

Reigns said that it sounds like the fans think he deserves that title match. Reigns said he hasn’t thought about Orton at all these last 18 months. He said he hasn’t done anything to earn the opportunity so he can go to the back of the line. “This is crazy,” he said. He said you can’t just show up and get that opportunity because that’s not how it works. He told him to listen to the voices that are going off in his head. He said he’s levels above him and everybody else. He said the voices in his head telling him not to cross the Tribal Chief are right. He said he isn’t ever coming back if he comes after him.

Orton said he can see that Reigns has changed for the better and has evolved and is a legend. He said he has changed and evolved, too. He said what he will always and forever be is a Legend Killer. Fans cheered. He went for a quick RKO on Reigns, but Reigns slipped free and retreated back into the ropes. Orton kneeled and told Reigns that maybe should start thinking about him. He said the voices in his head are talking to him. He paused to listen. He said the voices just told him that Reigns might’ve just crapped his pants. Fans laughed. “Daddy’s back,” he concluded. He dropped the mic and left.

Graves said he’s never seen someone get under the skin of the Tribal Chief like that. As Orton’s music played, Reigns and Orton yelled back and forth at each other.

-They went to the announcers on camera. They plugged Orton vs. Jimmy, plus Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes in U.S. Title Contendership Tournament matches.

(Keller’s Analysis: Orton is effectively looking like a formidable force opposing Reigns.)

-A video package aired on Carmello. “For those who don’t know, I am Him,” he said. Clips airs of his moves in NXT. He said when he shoots, he doesn’t miss.

-Waller made his ring entrance. [c]

(1) GRAYSON WALLER vs. CARMELO HAYES – U.S. Championship Contendership Tournament

As Carmelo made his way to the ring, they played a picture-in-picture promo from Logan Paul. He said Waller has to waste his time against “some guy named Carmello Hayes who I assume won an essay contest.” He said Carmelo says he doesn’t miss, but he’s missed his entire career. He said his family should DVR Smackdown because this will be only appearance. Patrick noted that Lashley and Escobar are set to face off in the semi-finals already.

The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Cole said he doesn’t think Carmelo is feeling worried because he’s playing with house money. He said he didn’t expect to be here, so as long as he looks good, he’ll be satisfied. Graves agreed with him. Carmelo rallied at 3:00 and clotheslined Waller over the top rope to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Waller was in control with a head vice. They replayed Waller stomping Carmelo to take control. Carmelo sold tweaking his knee on a springboard landing. Waller hit the rolling flatliner for a two count at 7:00. Waller delivered a somersault power legdrop that send Carmelo head-first into the mat for a two count. Graves said he doesn’t know what to call it because he’s never seen it before.

Carmelo rallied and scored a two count after a springboard DDT at 9:30. Carmelo leaped off the top rope with a legdrop to the back of Waller’s neck for the win.

WINNER: Carmelo in 10:00 to advance to the U.S. Title Contendership Tournament semi-finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match and one of Waller’s better showings in the ring.)

-They showed Orton crossing paths backstage with L.A. Knight. Orton said he doesn’t need his help. Knight said he might not have been able to sign the Smackdown contract without his help. Orton said they got a win together and he feels they’re good, so let’s keep it that way. He told Knight to stay out of his way. Knight said he’s the one who’s going to take everything away from Reigns before Orton can.

-Owens made his ring entrance. He was wearing a plastic protective cast on his right forearm and hand. [c]

-A sponsored clip aired of Owens rolling up Waller with Logan Paul watching at ringside.

(2) KEVIN OWENS vs. AUSTIN THEORY – U.S. Championship Contendership Tournament

Theory made his entrance next. A picture-in-picture soundbite aired with Logan. He said Theory is a top tier athlete and KO “dresses like a fifth grader who takes P.E. dodge ball way too seriously.” He told him to get some threads and sew the sleeves back on because “you’re embarrassing yourself.” The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour.

They fought at ringside at 2:00 where Owens landed a cannonball off the ring apron. He threw Theory back into the ring, then climbed to the top rope. Theory rolled to the ring apron and then snapped KO’s head over the top rope. Theory dropkicked KO to the ring apron and then suplexed him onto the edge. As KO cried out in agony, Theory stood over him and gloated as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, KO shoved Theory off the top rope and landed a splash. He hurt his broken hand when he landed and was slow to make the cover as a result. Theory kicked out at two. Owens climbed back to the top rope and went for a swanton, but Theory lifted his knees and then scored a two count.

Theory stomped on KO. KO came back with punches and a headbutt and then a barrage of rapid-fire stomps. Theory came back with a leaping springboard Spanish fly off the top rope for a near fall at 10:00. KO countered Theory on the top rope with a cradle suplex. Theory rolled to the floor. Graves said KO cannot be superplexed. Theory threw KO into the ringpost and then crotched him over the security barricade. Owens crawled back into the ring to beat the countout. Theory landed a quick blockbuster for a near fall. KO knocked Theory off balance on the top rope. Theory hung backwards in the corner. KO landed a running cannonball and then a top rope swanton for a believable near fall.

Theory kicked KO’s hand as he set up a move. He then rammed it into the ringpost and stomped on it on the steps. Back in the ring, KO used his cast to punch Theory. He made the cover and got a three count. Graves said he wishes there was a way to protest that outcome.

WINNER: Owens in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. KO vs. Carmelo is an interesting choice for a semi-final match.)

-Reigns said he wanted tonight to be a celebration, but someone’s got to shut Orton’s mouth. Reigns said it sounds like a job for the Tribal Heir. Reigns said if Jimmy can handle Orton alone, just imagine what’s in store for him. Jimmy said, “Yeet.” Then he looked at an irked Reigns and said, “No Yeet.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Roman not liking “yeet” is kinda funny, but the tone feels off for the Bloodline to be going there. It’s not too far from Jake Hager’s obsession with his hat.) [c]

-They showed Green Bay Packer players at ringside. One player held up the WWE/NFL title belt.

-Cole plugged WrestleMania weekend shows in Philadelphia, Pa.

-A vignette aired on Karrion Kross who said “this place is about to recycled.” He called it an urgent world affair. He said everything was set into motion when he walked through the door, and now they’re at the threshold of a new beginning. “Everything is about to crumble. Can you see it yet? Soon you will.”

-Owens crossed paths Cameron Grimes backstage. He said he wishes he could’ve hit Theory like that. Kayla Braxton then approached Owens about facing Carmelo next week. Owens said almost ten years ago he showed up on Raw and faced John Cena. Carmelo walked up to him and said he has a ton of respect for him, but he needs the win more than him. He said he’s not going to punch him in the face and he’s not going to run over him.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Graves said that’s the attitude Carmelo needs. Patrick then said Charlotte will be out of action for nine months because of a knee injury she suffered last week. They showed the awkward bump off the top rope in her match with Asuka. They replayed Asuka scoring the win after a Bayley distraction.

-A video aired of Bayley saying they just saw an example of why she created Damage CTRL in the first place. She said she knew Iyo Sky was special from the start. Iyo said it’s her era. She said no one will stop her and she’s the most powerful champion in WWE. Bayley said they’re stronger than ever with Kairi Sane and Asuka with them. Asuka said no one is ready for them. Dakota Kai said it’s time for them to raise the bar and change the game. Bayley said her dream will become a reality when she wins the Royal Rumble and beats Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

-As Asuka & Kairi made their ring entrance, Graves said it was a united front presented by Damage CTRL. Zelina Vega and Michin attacked them from behind and then entered the ring. They cut to a break as Michin and Vega called them to the ring. [c]

(3) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. MICHIN & ZELINA VEGA

The match began 18 minutes into the hour. Kai distracted the ref as Michin climbed to the top rope. Bayley ran out and knocked Michin off the top rope. Kairi then landed her Insane Elbowdrop from the top rope for the win.

WINNERS: Kabuki Warriors in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wonder if Charlotte being sidelined until late next year is having a cascade effect on what the plans were or are for Damage CTRL.)

-Jimmy told Solo that Heyman and Reigns were talking longer than usual and it didn’t feel good or right. He asked Solo if he’d tell him if something was going to happen to him. Solo said, “I’m your brother.” He then tightened his fist and Jimmy eyed it, then nodded nervously.

-Cole said the main event was up next. [c]

-A vignette aired with Escobar saying he’s never faced Bobby Lashley before, but when he’s done with him, Lashley won’t want to show his ugly face again.

-They went to Lashley and The Street Profits backstage. Lashley said Logan Paul is the U.S. Champion. He said the tournament is full of wrestlers Logan thinks he can beat, but he’s an exception. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins chimed in. Lashley said Santos is just standing in his way.

(4) RANDY ORTON vs. JIMMY USO

Orton made his ring entrance first. When Jimmy entered the ring, the ref promptly called for the bell 37 minutes into the hour. Jimmy charged, but Orton kicked him and took control in the corner early. Jimmy rolled to the floor and called for a time out. They cut to a break a minute in. [c]

Back from the break, Orton was in control at ringside. Orton slammed Jimmy onto the announce desk. Jimmy took over at 7:00 with a high kick. Jimmy landed a hip attack in the corner and scored a two count. Jimmy raked at Orton’s face as he had him pressed over the middle rope. Orton poked Jimmy in the eyes and then set up a draping DDT, but Jimmy backdropped out of it and Orton crashed to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Orton snap powerslammed Jimmy after the break to take control again. Orton then hit the draping DDT. Orton then signaled for an RKO when Solo’s music played. Solo marched out. L.A. Knight’s music then played and he charged out and threw Solo into the barricade. Orton surprised Jimmy with a sudden RKO for a three count.

WINNER: Orton in 13:00.

-Orton smiled at Knight. Knight nodded and smiled back. Graves said Orton had no interest in doing business with Knight, but there’s a bond over having a common enemy. Reigns then attacked Knight from behind. “Get business done yourself,” said Cole. Reigns then looked at Orton who was staring intently back at him. Heyman joined Reigns in the aisle and held up his title belt. Fans chanted “Randy! Randy!”

Reigns made his way into the ring. Reigns and Orton exchanged strikes. Patrick said it’s what everyone watching wanted. Jimmy helped Reigns take over against Orton. Knight charged in to make the save. Solo then hit Knight from behind. A.J. Styles’s music played. Styles showed up on the opposite side of the ring and landed a Phenomenal Forearm on Reigns. He helped Knight and Orton clear the ring and then yanked off his shirt. Cole said the Bloodline have made a lot of enemies and they’re staring at three of them in the ring. Graves asked when the last time was they saw The Bloodline in retreat.

Styles then attacked Knight. “What?!” gasped Graves and Cole. Styles stared down at The Bloodline and then walked past them as they stared quizzically at him. Graves said they’re all concerned and called it an inexplicable attack. The show closed with Knight recovering from the punch as Orton’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hmm. I didn’t see that coming. Just when it looked like they had set up a neat six-man tag match, Styles set up a separate feud with Knight.)

-The announcers hyped a Holiday Havoc edition of Smackdown next Friday with the semi-finals of the U.S. Title Tournament plus an eight-woman tag with Damage CTRL vs. Michin & Zelina Vega & Bianca Belair & Shotzi. Cole said he can’t wait to hear what Styles has to say.

FOLLOW PWTORCH ON SOCIAL MEDIA…

On Threads: @pwtorch (https://www.threads.net/@pwtorch)

On Spoutible: @pwtorch (https://spoutible.com/pwtorch)

On Facebook: @pwtorch (https://www.facebook.com/pwtorch/)

On YouTube: @pwtorch (https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch)