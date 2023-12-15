FREE PODCAST 12/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Kanner & LeClair discuss WBD and WWE talks, AEW All In and Revolution ticket movement, Dynamite and Continental Classic Tournament (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel rejoins Gregg Kanner to break down the news of WWE back in conversation with WBD – the viability of it happening and what it could mean for AEW’s future. Plus positive ticket sale movement for major shows as well as several on-sales. They also report on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite and discuss potential outcomes for the Continental Classic Tournament.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.