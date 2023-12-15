AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/16): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Where: Garland, Tex. at Curtis Culwell Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 1,972 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,722.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia – Continental Classic Blue League Match

Brody King vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Classic Blue League Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith – AEW International Championship

