AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/16): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

December 15, 2023

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Where: Garland, Tex. at Curtis Culwell Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 1,972 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,722.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia – Continental Classic Blue League Match
  • Brody King vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Classic Blue League Match
  • Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League Match
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith – AEW International Championship

