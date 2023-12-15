AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/16): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Where: Garland, Tex. at Curtis Culwell Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 1,972 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,722.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia – Continental Classic Blue League Match
- Brody King vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Classic Blue League Match
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League Match
- Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith – AEW International Championship
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/9): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Garcia in Continental Classic match, Cassidy vs. Angelico, Abadon vs. Adora
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW’s Kenny Omega hospitalized, out indefinitely
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.