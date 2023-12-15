12/15 ROH Final Battle results: Briscoe & FTR vs. B.C.C. Fight Without Honor, Athena vs. Starkz main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH FINAL BATTLE 2023 RESULTS

DEC. 15, 2023

GARLAND, TEX.

AIRED LIVE ON HONOR CLUB

(1) El Hijo del Vikingo beat Black Taurus to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

(2) Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) beat TMDK (Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita & Bad Dude Tito to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

(3) Ethan Page beat Tony Nese in an I Quit match.

(4) Nyla Rose beat Vert Vixen.

(5) Kyle Fletcher beat Komander and Lee Moriarty and Dalton Castle and Bryan Keith and Lee Johnson in a Survival of the Fittest match to win the vacant ROH TV Championship.

(6) Wheeler Yuta beat Tom Lawler to retain the ROH Pure Championship.

(7) Keith Lee beat Shane Taylor.

(8) Mark Briscoe & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler beat B.C.C. (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) in a Fight Without Honor.

(9) ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kinston beat Anthony Henry in a non-title Proving Ground match.

(10) Athena beat Billie Starkz via submission to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship.

