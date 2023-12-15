VIP AUDIO 12/15 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Orton vs. Jimmy Uso, Reigns returns, AJ Styles returns, Charlotte injury news, Carmelo Hayes vs. Waller, KO vs. Theory, Kabuki Warriors, Logan Paul soundbites (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso in the main event, Roman Reigns returns, A.J. Styles returns, Charlotte injury news, Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller, Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory, the Kabuki Warriors vs. Michin & Zelina Vega, Logan Paul soundbites, and more.

