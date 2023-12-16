FREE PODCAST 12/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Reigns returns, Orton vs. Jimmy Uso, AJ Styles return, Charlotte injury announcement, U.S. Title Contendership Tournament, mailbag (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso leading to the return of A.J. Styles, a bit of an unexpected reset for Karrion Kross, U.S. Title Contendership Tournament matches, Logan Paul soundbites, Kabuku Warrior’s in tag action, a big Charlotte injury announcement, L.A. Knight-Orton dynamic develops, Roman Reigns returns and endorses Solo Sikoa over Jimmy Uso, and more including Mailbag topics.

Then in a bonus segment, the Wade Keller Hotline from ten years ago this week with a full rundown of the Dec. 16, 2013 episode of Raw which featured Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan in the main event, C.M. Punk, Cody Rhodes, and more.

