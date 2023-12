VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #789 (December 20, 2003): Keller’s WWE Roster Evaluation, Torch Talk with Bill Apter part two, Evolution’s big PPV night with a title sweep, Powell on Rock-Cena prospects, Mitchell on Flair DVD

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #789 cover-dated December 20, 2003: This issue includes Keller’s WWE Roster Evaluation… Torch Talk with Bill Apter part two… Evolution’s big PPV night with a title sweep… Powell on Rock-Cena prospects… Mitchell on Flair DVD… and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #789

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE