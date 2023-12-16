Kenny Omega says he’s out indefinitely and hospitalized after pushing through pain “as long as I could”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega announced on social media that he has been hospitalized and will be out indefinitely. He did not specify or disclose details other than he is in pain.

“I can’t really sugar coat this,” he said. “I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!”

Omega was part of a promo segment with Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill on Dynamite on Wednesday. He was heading toward a AEW Tag Team Title match with Jericho against Starks & Bill at Worlds End on Dec. 30.

I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023

