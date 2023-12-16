20 YRS AGO – WWE at MSG Results (12-12-2003): Orton & Batista vs. Booker T & RVD, Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair, Goldberg vs. Kane in World Title match, plus Dudleys, Trish, Dreamer, Jericho, Christian

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw house show report

December 12, 2003

New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Report by Billy Taint of Queens, N.Y., PWTorch.com reader

The Garden was EMPTY. Not even half filled.

Howard Finkle begins his introduction, only to be interrupted by The Coach. The Coach said that Eric Bischoff was having Finkle thrown out of the Garden for the night and that Coach was to take over.

(1) The Hurricane defeated Test (w/ Stacy Keibler). Good match. Amazing how much the crowd is into The Hurricane. Finish came when Stacy distracted Test.

(2) Mark Henry (w/ Teddy Long) defeated Tommy Dreamer. Really short, slow match.

(3) Women’s Champion Molly Holly defeated Trish Stratus, Jazz and Lita in a Fatal Four Way with Victoria as guest referee. Really early in the match Lita went to jump over Jazz and landed awkwardly on her foot. She went right down and Victoria, Trish and The Coach ran over to her immediately. The crowd thought this was all a work until time started ticking away. The Coach ran to the back and returned with four referees. After a little more conversation, they helped Lita out to the back and it was announced that she was eliminated due to injury. Not looking good for Sunday’s Battle of the Sexes.

The women conversed briefly with Fit Finlay, who was now at ringside, and then restarted the match. The carried on fine with Trish eliminating Jazz. Eventually, Victoria attacked Trish and allowed Molly to win the match and retain the title.

(4) Mark Jindrak & Garrison Cade defeated Lance Storm & Val Venis. Surprisingly, one of the best matches on the crowd. Storm and Venis have great chemistry as a team.

(5) Matt Hardy defeated Maven. Very short, standard match.

(6) Tag Team Champions The Dudley Boyz defeated Chris Jericho & Christian in a Tables Match. Jericho plugged his concert with Fozzy before the match. Jericho and Christian were hilarious from the start of this when Christian “accidentally” tripped off the ring apron. After a really good, solid match, Trish and Lita ran to the ring. Well, Trish ran. Lita hobbled with her leg in bandages. She managed to do the “wazzup” flying headbutt, but it didn’t look pretty. The Dudleyz then 3D-ed Christian through the table.

(7) Shawn Michaels defeated Ric Flair. Good match, exactly what you’d expect from these guys. Flair bladed and was bleeding really heavily. The match went to a time limit draw, but Flair demanded a five minute overtime. Michaels won with Sweet Chin Music.

(8) Booker T & Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam defeated Batista & Randy Orton. Booker and RVD both got big pops. RVD was definitely in charge of this one. He put on a great performance and didn’t seem to be holding back at all, despite it just being a house show.

(9) World Champion Bill Goldberg defeated Kane. Goldberg beat Kane with the spear in a rather boring, lackluster match. but he was so over it wasn’t even funny. Some lady behind me was practically having an orgasm every time he had an offensive move. Immediately after the match Batista, Randy Orton and Mark Henry all stormed the ring and each got speared in succession. Awesome way to end a great show.

Biggest Pops:

1. Bill Goldberg

2. Rob Van Dam

3. Shawn Michaels

4. Lita

5. The Hurricane

Most Heat:

1. The Coach

2. Test

3. Jazz (although I think this was only because no one remembered who she is)

