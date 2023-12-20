MJF details what he and Cena discussed when they crossed paths at red carpet premiere of “The Iron Claw”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says when he crossed paths with John Cena at ‘The Iron Claw” red carpet premiere, Cena told him he is a fan of his work.

“I don’t think it’s unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about,” he told SEScoops. “He didn’t have to do this, and it meant the world to me. He walked over to me, and he said he’s a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism. Once we were on the red carpet, we talked some more and I told him straight up, I said, ‘You’re an inspiration’ because he is, you know?”

He said he complimented Cena on his work ethic and being a role model. “There are a lot of people in my industry who phone it in,” he said. “I cannot recall one time in the over a decade of John Cena’s career where he phoned it in even once. He’s incapable, just like I’m incapable. He is a tremendous role model. Not just for me as a professional wrestler, but for everybody around the world, because he teaches you how important hard work is.”

He also noted he had Cena on his bedroom wall as a Fat Head as a kid.

He said he and Cena discussed transitioning from pro wrestling to acting, also. “He’s just an incredible person and I don’t have one negative thing to say about him,” he added.

