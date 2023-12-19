More details on what led to Kenny Omega visiting the E.R. and being admitted to hospital, specifics of treatment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega announced via social media last week that he was hospitalized after enduring intense pain which became unbearable and a concern after Dynamite last week. Omega was diagnosed with a diverticular abscess, a complication of diverticulitis, which Brock Lesnar also experienced.

EverydayHealth.com details how it’s treated:

A small abscess might be able to be treated successfully with antibiotics. If it’s large or doesn’t respond to treatment, doctors will need to surgically drain the pus and may even need to remove some of the damaged bowel tissue.



Omega went to the emergency room. Doctors recommended he be admitted to the hospital where he was treated with antibiotics. Omega said he is lucky doctors diagnosed the situation when they did. An untreated abscess can lead to more serious complications. Omega has shared with AEW personnel that had he waited longer, he might have needed to have part of his colon removed. It’s not known how long Omega will be out of action or even if a return to the ring is in question.

Omega has been dealing with a number of physical ailments and has had surgeries and treatments during extended time periods away from the ring in recent years. He is 40 years old and has the title of AEW Executive Vice President.

