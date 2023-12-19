WWE Raw Ratings Report (12/18): Total viewership, key demo rating, comparison to recent years, other key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (12/18) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1.562 million viewers over three hours, up from 1.536 million last week and down from 1.673 million the week before.

Hourly Viewership:

1.639

1.629

1.419

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 220,000, in line with the average since the start of September of 204,000.

One year ago, Raw drew 1.705 million viewers, so it was down 143,000 viewers. Two years ago, Raw drew 1.553 million viewers, so this week’s episode was up 9,000 viewers. Three years ago this week, it drew 1.841 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.48 rating, in line with 0.46 and .049 the prior two weeks. One year ago, it drew a 0.43 rating in that demo. The demo rating is up this year compared to last year because the number represents a percentage of homes with cable that watches, so total viewers is down but the percentage of those with access to USA Network via cable (including streaming services) is down.

Raw headlined with Damien Priest & Finn Balor defending the WWE Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers, and also Gunther’s defense of the Intercontinental Title against The Miz in a match that began late in the first hour and concluded in the second hour. C.M. Punk was not advertised for or a part of the show’s original content.

