WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (12/15): Return of Roman Reigns draws lower viewership than prior week, beats year-ago number, key metrics

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew an average of 2.240 million viewers, down from 2.384 the prior week, but above the average on Fox since the start of September of 2.044 million. One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.191 million. Two years ago this week, it drew 2.303 million.

The average viewership for all 50 episodes this year on Fox and FS1 is 2.241 million. The average viewership last year through 50 weeks was 2.103 million.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.55 rating, down from 0.63 last week and below the average on Fox since the start of September of 0.60. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.52 rating. Two ears ago this week, it drew a 0.52.

The show featured the return of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso, and U.S. Title No. 1 Contendership Tournament matches.

