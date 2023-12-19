VIP AUDIO 12/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-17-2005): Ask the Editor format on WrestleMania, Batista, Brand Split, Mickie-Trish, Flair, Drug Testing, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 17, 2005 episode of Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers reader questions on these topics: WrestleMania, Batista, the WWE Brand Split, Mickie James-Trish Stratus, Ric Flair, Drug Testing, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO