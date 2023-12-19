VIP AUDIO 12/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Omega’s health, Charlotte’s injury, Athena’s comment on inequity with men regarding doing high-risk moves, Gunther-Miz, Okada-WWE, Iron Claw critic reviews, WWE-WBD, much more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

What the injuries and wear and tear on Kenny Omega, Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods, and Bryan Danielson say about the culture of pro wrestlers who take unnecessary risks with their well-being to deliver matches with certain high-risk spots.

Reaction to Athena’s comments about wanting to have matches with content akin to men’s matches that end up being GIFs because of the high-risk flashy aspects of them.

Thoughts on MJF’s comments to Sports Illustrated about being a locker room leader

Reaction to the Gunther vs. Miz match on Raw and whether that style is an example of econimical risk-taking with high rewards

How would Okada fit in with WWE and are fans being selfish when framing Okada going to AEW as selling out?

What happens if WWE ends up striking a deal with WBD, AEW’s current TV partner? Can AEW end up with a bigger and better deal with Fox or is a downgrade inevitable?

Reaction to early review of “The Iron Claw” Von Erich movie and how different reviewers see things differently than each other and than wrestling fans themselves.

More thoughts on Raw including the return of A.J. Styles, the Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre segment, Jey Uso coming to Kofi Claus’s aid, the Shinsuke Nakamura-Cody Rhodes angles, and more.

