FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-17-2013) WWE Network thoughts, Punk-Michaels segment, Bryan vs. Orton on Raw, rise of tag teams, TV deals, AJ Styles, more (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-17-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss WWE Raw from the night before including the Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton main event, the C.M. Punk-Shawn Michaels segment, the rise of tag teams, and A.J. Styles’s future, plus an in-depth on the WWE Network and TV deals and how TNA could be affected.

