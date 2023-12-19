AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,792 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,998.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Jay White – Continental Classic Gold League
- Swerve Strickland vs. Rush – Continental Classic Gold League
- Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe – Continental Classic Gold League
- Saraya vs. Riho – Winner faces Toni Storm for AEW Women’s World Championship at World’s End
- Roderick Strong vs. Komander
- MJF & Samoa Joe to speak
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/13): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Omega & Jericho segment with Starks & Big Bill, Moxley vs. Swerve, Hangman vs. Strong, more Devil developments
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW’s CJ Perry undergoing surgery
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.