AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,792 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,998.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White – Continental Classic Gold League

Swerve Strickland vs. Rush – Continental Classic Gold League

Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe – Continental Classic Gold League

Saraya vs. Riho – Winner faces Toni Storm for AEW Women’s World Championship at World’s End

Roderick Strong vs. Komander

MJF & Samoa Joe to speak

