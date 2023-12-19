AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/16): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Brody King, Kingston vs. Garcia, Claudio vs. Andrade, plus Cassidy, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2023

GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcers: Dasha Fuentes

[HOUR ONE]

-Soundbites aired with Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, and Bryan Danielson all talking about the stakes tonight in the Continental Classic tournament matches. Orange Cassidy also spoke briefly and said, “Uh, I, uh, don’t know what this is.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The soundbite format is good, but the acoustics in these various settings including cavernous arena backstage areas and hotel hallways are not at a professional sound quality level.)

-The Collision opening theme played. Then pyro blasted in the arena they showed tight shots of the crowd and Tony Schiavone introduced the show. Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness discussed the state of the Continental Classic and commented on the charts showing the point totals so far. They previewed the scheduled matches in the Blue League.

Blue League (everyone has wrestled three times):

Andrade: 9

Danielson: 6

Brody: 6

Claudio: 3

Kingston: 3

Garcia: 0

Gold League (everyone has wrestled four times):

Jon Moxley: 12

Swerve Strickland: 9

Jay White: 9

Rush 6

Mark Briscoe: 0

Jay Lethal: 0

(1) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (3) vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO (9) – Continental Classic Tournament match

Claudio came out first. They showed the Spanish announce team, Alvaro Riojas and Thunder Rosa. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. They fought back and forth for several minutes. Kelly talked about Andrade wrestling this week for CMLL and beating Mistico. Andrade rolled to ringside to avoid a figure-four. He returned to the ring and head scissored Claudio. When he slingshot himself at Claudio at ringside, Claudio hit him mid-air with an uppercut. Back in the ring Claudio landed a lift-and-drop European uppercut for a two count. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Claudio controlled the action during the break. Andrade made a comeback after the break. Claudio eventually gave Andrade the giant swing and then applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Andrade powered out and reversed it directly into a figure-four. Schiavone exclaimed that he had never seen that counter before. Claudio dragged himself to the bottom rope to force a break. Kelly talked about Andrade shifting from a junior heavyweight to a heavyweight in New Japan including noting he won the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura.

Claudio and Andrade battled on the second rope. Andrade landed a leaping powerbomb off the second rope for a near fall. A minute later, Claudio delivered a superplex. Andrade countered into his Three Amigos vertical suplex series, but Claudio blocked the third one. They stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring. Andrade caught Claudio with a spinning back elbow for a dramatic near fall. Claudio knocked Andrade off balance on the top rope. Andrade pointed at his right knee. Schiavone noted that Andrade removed the top turnbuckle pad earlier, and that came back to haunt him since he landed on it. As the ref put the pad back in place, Claudio kneed Andrade between his legs and then landed a faceplant for the win. Nigel said, “You dirty Swiss.” Kelly said “how dare you, a win is a win is a win.”

Claudio gained three points to tie Andrade with 9 points.

WINNER: Claudio in 15:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: So Kelly is on record that “a win is a win is a win,” so we can expect him to be consistent and defend any actions any wrestler ever takes outside the rules to win? Good back and forth match. Fans still like Claudio despite him being a sorta-heel in his promos and match style.)

-A vignette aired on the Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland main event on Dynamite earlier in the week.

(2) ABADON vs. JAZMIN ALLURE

The bell rang 26 minutes into the match. Abadon nailed Allure with a clothesline as son as the bell rang and then mounted her and punched away. She caught Allure’s crossbody attempt and one-arm powerslammed her. Abadon followed up with her head drive finisher for the win.

WINNER: Abadon in 1:00.

-The lights went out briefly and then came back on and there stood Julia Hart in the ring. Abadon turned and stared at her. Julia dropped the belt in front of her. Fans chanted, “Julia! Julia!” Abadon tackled her. Julia came back and rammed Abadon into the mat. Abadon fought back and landed a running knee. She then picked up the belt and looked primed to hit Julia with it when Skye Blue entered the ring and faced off with Abadon. They tilted their heads together, then turned to Julia. It seemed to tease they’d attack Julia together, but then Skye attacked Abadon from behind. Nigel said it’s Skye Black, not Skye Blue. As they double-teamed Abadon, Schiavone said this is the first time they’ve seen Skye and Julia work together. Thunder Rosa jumped into the ring from the Spanish announce table and cleared the ring of the heels. Rosa bumped into Abadon. “Talk about an odd couple!” Schiavone said. Fans chanted “Welcome back!” Rosa offered a handshake; Abadon accepted. [c]

-Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Billy cut off her question and said they are pissed off. Max Caster said they’re coming for the masked attacker. He said he wants nothing to do with MJF anymore because he put them in danger and he didn’t care. Anthony Bowens said they are on a search and destroy mission. In walked Action Andretti & Dante Martin & Darius Martin. They said they’re the hottest three-man team lately and listed recent wins. Andretti said they’d like those belts. Bowens accepted their challenge next week on Collision.

(Keller’s Analysis: So whatever the Max Caster “crush on MJF” storyline was, it looks like this is their way of pivoting away from it, which is probably best for everyone. Either that, or Caster is the masked Devil and he’s going to get revenge on MJF for not giving him more attention when he desired it.)

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. “BOUNTY HUNTER” BRYAN KEITH – International Title match

Cassidy came out first. When Keith came out, they showed Bryan Keith’s win at ROH Final Battle the night before. The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. Kelly said Keith has made a name for himself over the last 12-18 months and has become somewhat of an overnight sensation for a ten year veteran. Schiavone noted that over 10,000 seats were sold already for AEW Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, N.C. featuring Sting’s final match with Ric Flair in his corner. They felt each other our for a minutes and then they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Cassidy dove through the ropes and tackled Keith into the barricade. He threw him back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Keith met him up there, but Cassidy knocked him down with a right. Keith sat up and hit Cassidy with a leaping headbutt. He followed with a top rope exploder suplex. Kelly wondered if this could be “one of the biggest upsets in AEW history.” Cassidy blocked Keith’s move and landed a Beach Break for a near fall.

Cassidy delivered slo-mo kicks to Keith and then got more intense and landed a standing side kick. Keith brushed it off and attacked with kicks of his own and landed a stunner off the ropes for a near fall. He set up an underhook suplex, but Cassidy leveraged his shoulders down for a three count.

Keith and Cassidy showed each other respect as Cassidy’s music played. Schiavone noted that Brodie Lee would have turned 44 years old today and he sent best wishes to his family.

WINNER: Cassidy in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. The announcers did a good job giving AEW viewers a crash course on this non-AEW wrestler getting a title shot.)

-A promo aired with Miro who talked with regret over the drama he’s dealing with that he’s tried to avoid. He got enraged as he talked about Andrade. He said he is done avoiding people to please his wife. He said he’s going to kill everyone to please himself. He said he has fought the light for so long and let darkness consume him. “This is the world of the Redeemer,” he concluded.

(Keller’s Analysis: Even if they’re progressing this somewhat in recent weeks, it feels like Miro talking to a camera from a room while in isolation has been 98 percent of everything he has contributed to AEW. It’s just time for him to get in the mix and start wrestling and trading wins with big name wrestlers each week.) [c]

-Lexy Nair interviewed Kommander. She talked about his impressive showing on Rampage and at ROH Final Battle. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett interrupted. Strong and Taven bragged up their history with the ROH TV Title. Strong said he’s found his next victim.

-FTR made their ring entrance. Cash Wheeler said if House of Black have an issue with them, stop with the magic and face them straight on. He talked about their history of successes in AEW. He said by contrast House of Black remain unrealized potential. He said he thinks Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews are jealous of Brody’s success and Julia Hart’s success. “If you want to say something to us, you know where to find us.”

Dax said they might not be the best looking or have the best bodies (as this point, Cash seemed slightly, rightfully offended and flexed his arm while emitting a bit of a “speak for yourself” vibe). He said they’re not the flashiest and a bit abrasive and he’s heard people say they’re hard to do business with. He said no one will accuse them of backing down from a fight. As Dax began to issue a challenge, the mic went out, then the lights went out. Buddy and Malakai appeared on the big screen. Buddy said nobody has their back. Malakai said they have no friends. He told FTR that nobody saved them when they attacked them. Malakai held up a photo of Dax, his wife, and his daughter and he set it on fire and dropped in a metal can. “Like it or not, we’re your family know.” FTR ran toward the back to seek them out.

(Keller’s Analysis: It was pretty funny as Dax talked about how he and Cash aren’t good looking and don’t have good bodies, since it didn’t seem Cash was on the same page about himself in that regard. It still is such an uphill battle to get fans to boo House of Black after all these years, from Cody Rhodes now to FTR.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react. Kelly was disgusted.

-A vignette aired on Keith Lee beating Shane Taylor at ROH Final Battle. Lexy asked if it’s all over now hat he’s finally defeated Taylor. Lee said Shane Taylor is not the “him” he’s been talking about. Lexy looked perplexed.

(4) KRIS STATLANDER & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. DIAMANTE & MERCEDES MARTINEZ – Texas Street Fight



Martinez and Diamante jump-started Statlander and Nightingale before the bell. The ref called for the bell 3 minutes into the hour. Willow somersaulted off the ring apron seconds into the match, but landed on Statlander by mistake. Martinez smashed a glass bottle over Willow’s head. Back in the ring, Diamante dropkicked Statlander in the corner.

Statlander came back with a DDT of Diamante on a bat in the ring. Meanwhile, Willow and Martinez fought at ringside. Statlander came to Willow’s aid. Willow came up bleeding from the forehead. They lifted the ringside steps and moved them. Diamante leaped off the steps, but Willow and Statlander caught her and dropped her on them. They then blocked a ladder shot by Martinez and knocked her down hard. Willow scored a two count back in the ring against Diamante, who was also now bleeding.

Diamante back suplexed Statlander off the top rope onto three chairs flat on the mat. Willow broke up the cover at two. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Diamante poured thumb tacks and glass shards out of a briefcase, then rubbed Statlander’s face in them. When Diamante lifted her head, Statlander’s face was completely clean of any scraps or tacks or glass or blood. Willow used a lead pipe to hit Mercedez, although the director missed the blow entirely.

Diamante sunset-bombed Statlander past the tacks and landed on them herself. Willow broke up the cover with a kick. Willow set up a Death Valley Driver on Martinez onto a chair on the ring apron. Martinez blocked it and then sunset bombed her off the ring apron through a table. Statlander then hit Diamante with a chain and got the pin.

WINNERS: Statlander & Nightingale in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This feud doesn’t seem to reach the level of justifying a Texas Street Fight style weapons brawl. The thumb tacks and glass spot was sadly off target. I’m sure some fans were into this because it was a hardcore brawl that isn’t a common part of AEW’s Women’s Division matches, but being a mid-show match on Collision defines doesn the Texas Street Fight concept as a climax to a big blood feud.)

-Renee interviewed Toni Storm along with Mariah May. She asked if she prefers either Ruby Soho or Saraya as her opponent at Worlds End. Toni said she didn’t care. Mariah said Tony Khan helped her secure her American wrestling license, so she’ll debut soon. She asked Toni if she’d commentate on her first match. Toni said she’s very busy. Mariah said maybe she could check it out at some point and give her pointers. Toni said she’s very busy, but the next time she does a seminar, she’ll be the first to know. She told them to slap each other’s tits off, gouge each other’s eyes out, and rip each other’s hair off. She said she’ll be facing one of the tit-less bland baldies and her tits will be out. Renee cut her off. Toni said “Good reflexes.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Toni is a hoot, especially with her interactions with Renee. Her blowing off Mariah like she did was the definition of big shotting someone. I’m not sure if Mariah can win over fans since Toni is so entertaining even when she’s being a self-absorbed jerk.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react.

-A vignette aired with Adam Copeland reacting to what happened against Christian Cage. He said he has been reminded of who he really is. He challenged Christian to a no-DQ match at Worlds End for the TNT Title.

(5) BRIAN CAGE (w/Prince Nana) vs. KARI WRIGHT

Cage’s entrance aired. Wright was already in the ring. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Wright leaped over Cage and celebrated. Cage hit him from behind with a lariat. Cage followed with a hard running elbow in the corner and then a release German suplex. Cage arm curled Wright easily and then tossed him over his head before striking a pose. A fan held up a sign that said “Squash match.” Cage finished right with his Drill Claw.

WINNER: Cage in 1:30. [c]

-Backstage Lexy congratulated Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Prince Nana for their win at Final Battle. Cage said it’s Swerve’s house, but they all live there too. He said from now on, he’s going own the spotlight and “get all of his stuff in.” (Huh?) Nana sang, “We’re in the money” again. Keith Lee walked in and told them to tell Swerve that his patience is running thin and time is running out.

(Keller’s Analysis: It was difficult to understand what Cage said as his words just ran together in some sort of long grunt without articulation or the normal cadence that comes from public speakers including pro wrestlers doing promos. He sounds like Scott Steiner and Road Warrior Animal, but a more incoherent version. This was a mess of a promo. And while he’s a cult favorite of some, Prince Nana relying on singing “I’m in the money” and doing his silly dance is so one-note and tired.)

(6) DANIEL GARCIA vs. EDDIE KINGSTON – Continental Classic Tournament match

Garcia was back in longer pants and did a brief hip gyration dance on the ramp on his way to the ring. Matt Menard joined the announcers on commentary. Schiavone said Garcia, regardless of his record in the tournament, is one of the truly great stars in AEW. The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. As Eddie and Garcia locked up, Mendard said he isn’t counting out Garcia as he’s not mathematically eliminated. Schiavone said he had breaking news that Thunder Rosa is returnin g to the ring next week on Collision, teaming with Abadon against Julia Hart & Sky Blue.

Garcia fired away with chops at Kingston’s chest. Kingston fired back. Garcia yanked Kingston off the ring apron with a Dragon Screw. Kingston made a comeback a minute later and stomped away at Garcia and then delivered a DDT. They cut to a partial double box break at 3:00 as fans were chanting “Eddie! Eddie!” [c/db]

Manard was entering a state of panic as Kingston was dominating Garcia after the break. Garcia told Kingston to bring it on and he absorbed more chops to the chest. Garcia did his hip gyrations despite looking half out of it. Menard said, “It’s not the time!” Nigel said, “He’s mocking Kingston.” Kingston paced with his arms on his hips, then called for him to stand. Kingston attacked, but Garcia moved and then beat down Kingston in the corner. Some fans cheered. Garcia took Kingston down with a Dragon Screw and then applied a knee bar. Kingston reached for the bottom rope, but Garcia pulled him back to center-ring. Kingston finally reached the bottom rope to force a break.

Kingston threw Garcia into the corner with an exploder suplex and then landed a spinning backfist for a believable near fall. Schiavone said, “Holy smokes, he’s alive.” Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Garcia surprised Kingston with a back suplex and then a knee to the head followed by a Saito suplex for a two count. He followed with a sharpshooter attempt, but Kingston rolled out of it. Kingston landed another backfist and this time got a three count.

They cut to Menard who was absorbing the loss as Kelly studied his reaction.

WINNER: Kingston in 11:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m still not quite sure how viewers are supposed to feel about Menard discouraging Garcia’s dancing. Is that dancing supposed to be a babyface spot and Menard is a stick-in-the-mud because he’s making the case that the winless Garcia ought to be focusing on being a more focused, serious wrestler? Isn’t Menard, though, the cohort who wants Garcia to swear by being a sports entertainer rather than a pro wrestler? Despite that, Garcia is doing what was expected when he was named as a participant in the tournament – having good matches, but giving clean wins to his opponents.) [c]

(7) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. BRODY KING – Continental Classic Tournament match

As Danielson made his entrance, Schiavone noted they’d stay with the match even if it went the full 20 minutes past the top of the hour. Brody then made his entrance. They were 44 minutes into hour two when the bell rang. When the announcers talked about Danielson’s eye and having some trouble with depth perception, Nigel said his wife says he has issues with “length perception.” Schiavone said, “You had to go there.”

Brody pummeled Danielson in the ring for a few minutes and then rammed him into the announce desk at ringside and then into the barricade. He chopped away and then barked before landing a running crossbody into Danielson. They cut to a double box break at5:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, he had Danielson in the ring with his eye patch removed. He landed a side slam for a two count. Danielson kicked out of a pin attempt at two and then rolled to the floor. He was bleeding from the area of his damaged eye. Danielson avoided a charging Brody at ringside and then rolled into the ring. He flew off the ring apron with a flying knee. Danielson landed a flying dropkick off the top rope, sending Brody staggering into the corner. He followed with a barrage of kicks to Brody’s left knee.

Body clotheslined Danielson off the top rope and scored a two count. Danielson ducked a charging Brody and applied a single-leg crab mid-ring at 11:00. Brody upkicked himself free. Danielson and Brody exchanged kicks. Danielson got the better of that battle and dropped Brody to his knees, then landed a head kick. Danielson grabbed Brody’s arms and stomped away at him, then landed elbow strikes. Brody popped up with Danielson on his shoulders and landed a sudden Death Valley Driver. Schiavone said Brody rose from the dead. Brody followed up with a Razor’s Edge set-up, but Danielson moved and then landed the Busaiku Knee for a mere one count. Both were slow to stand.

Danielson kicked away at Brody’s chest with Yes Kicks as the crowd chanted “Yes!” Brody caught a charging Danielson with a lariat for a near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Danielson surprised Brody with a small package as a counter to Brody setting up a powerbomb and scored a two count. Danielson hit another Busaiku Knee and scored a three count. Brody kicked out right after three, for whatever that’s worth. Schiavone said Danielson is one of the greatest athletes he’s ever seen.

WINNER: Danielson in 16:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really strong main event match with a bunch of dramatic near falls in the closing minutes.)

