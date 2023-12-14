AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/13): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Omega & Jericho segment with Starks & Big Bill, Moxley vs. Swerve, Hangman vs. Strong, more Devil developments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2023

ARLINGTON, TEX. AT COLLEGE PARK CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The AEW Dynamite opening didn’t play. There was no firework display or anything like that. The show opened with Samoa Joe’s music playing as he made his way to the ring. He introduced himself to the crowd. The crowd chanted “Joe! Joe! He said he was looking for answers. He spoke about making a promise to keep MJF whole till the Worlds End PPV. He said he would dismantle MJF personally and become the AEW World Champion. He spoke about being made into a liar because of the Devil. He spoke about seeing MJF laid out backstage which almost jeopardized his title match. He spoke about seeing a broken beer bottle laid around MJF which a certain cowboy likes. He spoke about smelling this before. He said he was searching for a certain cowboy. He noted Hangman was missing.

The crowd cheered as “Hangman” Adam Page made his way to the ring. He told Joe to tell him to his face. He said he doesn’t care about the bromance, the laser tag, he doesn’t care about the clue of who did it? Joe said Hangman thought he was coming out here to play detective. Joe said he came here as an executioner. Hangman dared Joe to do something about it.

We heard Roderick Strong screaming “SAMOA!” Strong came out with The Kingdom. He said Joe’s lucky they didn’t attack him as well. He called Hangman his “young boy”. He spoke about Jay White getting attacked after wanting an AEW World Title match. He spoke about The Acclaimed being attacked after teaming with MJF. He spoke about The Devil’s goons not laying a hand on MJF because Joe came to the save. He spoke about not seeing who attacked MJF last week. He spoke about seeing MJF laid out. He said MJF is The Devil. He shoved Hangman aside saying he was speaking to Joe. Hangman decked Strong with a right hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I’m really liking Hangman’s involvement because this puts him into the AEW World Title picture without going back into a “Swerve” Strickland program. Joe has such a commanding presence as the crowds take him seriously as a strong World Title contender. That’s the difference when White was challenging for the AEW World Title. They were adding so many different challengers that it took interest in White’s match. Strong made some good points as to why MJF could be The Devil. The only problem is Strong has been presented as a mid-card act for quite some time now. Strong still screaming people’s names in a comedy way just takes interest away in wanting to see him in a main event program.)

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. RODERICK STRONG (w/The Kingdom)

Strong jumped Hangman from behind as the match got underway. Hangman responded by rocking Strong with huge chops. Hangman sent Strong flying with a fallaway slam. Hangman followed by hitting a running shooting star press for a two count. Strong battled back stomping away at Hangman in the corner. Strong connected with a backbreaker for a near fall. Hangman reversed a whip from Strong as he rocked him with a huge boot. Hangman connected with a snap suplex for a near fall. Strong quickly responded, taking Hangman down to the mat. Hangman used Strong’s momentum, launching him onto the ring apron. Hangman followed by hitting a springboard clothesline. Hangman connected with a slingshot plancha to the floor. Mike Bennett distracted the referee. This led to Matt Taven grabbing Hangman’s leg. Strong took advantage, planting Hangman with a backbreaker onto the top turnbuckle. [c]

Hangman and Strong exchanged strikes as they returned from break. Hangman and Strong connected with a double clothesline. Hangman fired up stomping away at Strong in the corner. The crowd chanted “Cowboy S*it!” Hangman planted Strong with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Hangman rocked Strong with a running boot in the corner. Hangman went for a flying moonsault but Strong escaped. Hangman caught Strong charging with a popup powerbomb for a two count. Hangman called for the Dead Eye but Strong grabbed hold onto the ropes.

Strong responded by rocking Hangman with a pair of boots. Strong delivered an Olympic Slam. Strong maintained control hitting a Tiger Driver. Strong applied the Strong Hold but Page grabbed the ropes. Strong went for a suplex but Hangman grabbed hold onto the rope. Bennett distracted the referee. Hangman delivered a springboard moonsault to Taven on the floor. Hangman knocked Bennett off the ropes. Hangman delivered a flying moonsault onto Bennett and Taven on the floor. Strong went for a rising knee but Hangman blocked. Hangman rocked Strong with a discus lariat. Hangman delivered the Dead Eye for the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 14:50.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really good back-and-forth action packed match. There were times when Bennett and Taven got involved which gave Strong the advantage. I liked the layout for the match. Strong’s a great wrestler and showed in this match that he can go with a former World Champion. This was a strong needed win for Page if they want to move him closer to the AEW World Title picture.)

—They showed the standing from the Continental Classic Tournament. [c]

(2) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (6) vs. BRODIE KING (6) – Continental Classic Tournament match

Andrade started quickly catching King with a side headlock takeover. King went for a back suplex but Andrade held onto the headlock. Andrade and King exchanged big chops which the crowd applauded. King went for a sleeper. Andrade broke free draping King against the ropes. Andrade connected with a flying crossbody for a near fall. Andrade connected with a flying moonsault to the floor. The crowd was split chanting for Andrade and King. King delivered a huge chop sending Andrade to the floor. [c]

King placed Andrade in a nerve hold as they returned from break. Andrade caught King with a low dropkick, sending him into the turnbuckle. Andrade took control hitting a pair of dragon screws. Andrade caught King with a body slam. Andrade connected with a split-legged moonsault for a two count. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” King moved as Andrade charged into the turnbuckle. King rocked Andrade with a running clothesline for a two count. King led the crowd in barks. King rocked Andrade with a running cannonball for a two count.

King went for a powerbomb but Andrade escaped. Andrade rocked King with a running boot. King responded with a running forearm. Andrade responded by catching King with a spinning back elbow. King stopped Andrade from climbing the ropes. Andrade blocked a superplex. Andrade caught King with a DDT onto the top turnbuckle. Excalibur said the top turnbuckle was exposed. It wasn’t clear from the camera shot. Andrade followed by hitting a Hammerlock DDT for the win.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 14:50 to earn three points in the Continental Classic

—They updated the standings after the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good back-and-forth action packed hard hitting match. King has been my standout performer in the tournament thus far. I would hope this tournament leads to King going on a single’s run. A great showing from Andrade who was just tremendous in this match. A great win for Andrade who’s right now standing atop the Blue League.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Kevin Von Erich and his sons Ross and Marshall. Kevin said he loved the style of AEW and has so many friends. Orange Cassidy, Danhaunsen and Trent Beretta appeared. Orange asked the Von Erich’s to team with him on Rampage. Danhausen accused Orange for betraying him and Trent. Orange mentioned they were in Texas. The Von Erich agreed. They all placed their hands in.

—The crowd cheered as Kenny Omega came out. Chris Jericho came out to a great reaction as well. The crowd sang along to “Judas!” Jericho was wearing an arm brace. Omega joked about not knowing the words to “Judas” until the fans just sang it. The crowd chanted “Golden Jets!” Jericho said that was the first “Golden Jets” chant. He noted it’s been a while since they appeared on Dynamite because of Big Bill & Ricky Starks. He spoke about them attacking him after Full Gear. He spoke about Big Bill attacking Omega after Collision. Jericho called Big Bill and Starks out. Starks and Bill came out.

Stark asked the crowd if they missed him? He thanked Omega for AEW. He said Jericho sucks the light out of everything so there’s no need to thank him. He wondered if Omega could trust Jericho? He spoke about all of Jericho’s former factions falling apart. Big Bill said he wouldn’t be surprised if Jericho attacked Omega. Omega turned to Jericho and said, “Chris, you know I don’t trust you.” Omega asked the crowd if they remembered The Firm? He said “I can’t say that I do.” He said it was more like “The Flaccid” or “something more up your alleyway – Sawft.” There was a light chant of “Sawft” from the crowd. He said he’s the target of a beatdown every two weeks and gets back up. He challenged Big Bill & Starks to an AEW World Tag Team Title match at World’s End PPV. He then referred to him and Jericho as “The Winnipeg Jets” as “The Golden Jets.”

Starks accepted the match. He spoke about beating Jericho on Dynamite. Big Bill noted that Starks beat Jericho on PPV as well. He called himself and Big Bill as the greatest tag team in AEW without having a name. Jericho spoke about them needing a name. He called them “The Absolute A**holes” which they bleeped. The crowd chanted “A**hole!” He said he could do better. Jericho said, “How about The Rick & The D*ck” which also was bleeped. Omega asked Jericho if this was his first day on the job? Jericho then suggested “Big Billy Starks.” Starks said that one felt flat. Jericho got the crowd to chant the name. Excalibur plugged the ROH Women’s World Title match between Athena vs. Billie Starkz at the Final Battle PPV. Her name is Bille Starkz. Get it? This was really starting to drag at this point.

Starks made fun of Jericho for looking like he got his outfit from Hot Topic. Jericho responded calling Starks “a better dressed, less charismatic version of Enzo Amore.” This got a big reaction from the crowd. Taz on commentary said “That’s pretty stiff.” Omega said Enzo would build up Big Bill and not take all the spotlight. Starks got serious saying they’re starting to piss him off. He accepted the match for Worlds End. He said they are the best tag team. He told them to prove if they are better than him and Big Bill. He called them “Winnipeg Scumbags.” Omega said he might stew on that a bit. He then bid them and the crowd adieu.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was really bad. The only saving grace was Starks who cut a serious promo at the very end realizing they were selling an AEW Tag Team Title match that fans need to pay money to watch on PPV. Jericho and Omega came off as such an unlikable team. The mock names just sucked. Here’s my big takeaway from watching this segment. Omega’s biggest strength is having wrestling matches. I was watching this and just saw Omega as another wrestler on the show. Omega did nothing here to present himself as a star on TV. He looked like someone who was dressed to go to a grocery store in Texas weather. That’s not the takeaway you want from watching someone who helped build AEW. This was by far the worst thing on this show and did nothing to get me interested in the title match at the PPV.)

—They showed highlights of Shayna Wayne costing Adam Copeland the TNT Title last week on Dynamite.

—The screen turned black and white. AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out to join commentary. She came out with Mariah May holding the AEW Women’s Title. She asked if she could do color or play-by-play.

(3) RUBY SOHO vs. RIHO

Soho took control stomping away at Riho in the corner. Soho delivered a scoop slam. Soho made the cover. Aubrey Edwards didn’t count right away. Probably because Riho’s shoulder was up? It wasn’t clear from the camera angle. The crowd cheered as Riho bridged up. Riho battled back, rocking Soho with a rising knee strike. The screen would turn black and white every time they cut to Storm on commentary. Riho delivered a bridging suplex for a near fall. Riho connected with a double stomp. Soho stopped Riho from climbing the ropes. Soho went for an avalanche German suplex but Riho blocked. Riho rocked Soho with a flying double stomp. [c]

Riho caught Soho with a hurricanrana as they returned from break. Riho made a comeback rocking Soho with a 619. Riho connected with a flying crossbody for a two count. Riho and Soho exchanged pinning combinations for near falls. Soho planted Riho with a Saito suplex for a two count. Riho responded by catching Soho with a Crucifix bomb for a two count. Riho went for a dive but Soho moved. Soho caught Riho with a Riott Kick for a two count. Soho called for Destination Unknown but Riho blocked. Riho caught Soho with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho connected with a Dragon Suplex Riho followed by hitting a running Meteora for the win.

WINNER: Riho in 8:50.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match as both Riho and Soho got a chance to shine. I enjoy watching Riho matches because she works a quick and fun style match. Riho also comes off as such a likeable babyface. I would’ve just preferred if they put some effort and time to explain why Riho is jumping past everyone to get the next title match. Riho needed the win if she’s going to challenge Storm at the PPV.)

—They aired a highlight package of Wardlow saying he was preparing for war since returning. He spoke about leaving a path of mayhem behind him. He spoke about bringing The Devil to his knees. He said MJF’s world was coming to an end.

—Rush made his entrance as he was accompanied by Dralistico, Preston Vance and Jose The Assistant. [c]

(4) RUSH (3) vs. JAY LETHAL (0) – Continental Classic Tournament match

Lethal and Rush began exchanging chops on opposite sides of the ring. Lethal took control rocking Rush with a cartwheel dropkick. Lethal did his strut. Rush responded by catching Lethal with a snap German Suplex. The action moved to the floor. Rush rammed Lethal into the barricade. Rush booted Lethal in the face. Rush posed in the middle of the ring. Rush caught Lethal with a snap powerslam for a two count. Rush placed Lethal on the turnbuckle. Lethal knocked Rush off the ropes.

Lethal went for a dive but Rush moved. Lethal caught Rush with Lethal Combination for a two count. Lethal went for a Figure-4-Leg Lock but Rush caught him with an inside cradle for a two count. Rush caught Lethal charging, launching him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the corner turnbuckle. Rush called for Bull’s Horn. Lethal caught Rush with a superkick. Lethal went for Lethal Injection. Rush caught Lethal with a sleeper for the submission win.

WINNER: Rush in 4:30 earned three points in the Continental Classic

—They updated the gold league standings after the match. Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt came out to check on Lethal after the match. Lethal refused their help. Rush celebrated with fans at ringside.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick, fast-paced match. It was nice to see they kept this short. Lethal was placed in this tournament to take L’s so they’re was really not much of a point to drag the match out. An easy win for Rush who had a strong showing.)

—They aired a highlight package hyping Jon Moxley vs. “Swerve” Strickland Continental Classic Tournament match.

(5) JAY WHITE (6) vs. MARK BRISCOE (0)

Briscoe started quickly rocking White with strikes. The crowd chanted “Dem Boyz!” Briscoe planted White with a rolling fireman’s carry. Briscoe followed by hitting the Froggy Bow. White rolled out of the ring. Briscoe bit at White’s face. White caught Briscoe charging and dropped him onto the ring apron. White took control running Briscoe into the barricade. White planted Briscoe with a DDT for a two count. [c]

Briscoe and White exchanged strikes as they returned from break. Briscoe caught White charging with a huge lariat. Briscoe made a comeback catching White with a running forearm. Briscoe connected with a flying forearm to White on the floor. Briscoe connected with a Splash Mountain Powerbomb for a two count.

Briscoe called for the Jay Driller. The crowd chanted “Dem Boyz!” White countered by hitting a pair of Dragon Screws. White planted Briscoe with a pair of Sleeper Suplex. White called for Bladerunner. Briscoe countered by catching White with a Saito Suplex. Briscoe went for the Froggy Bow but White got his knees up. White delivered the Bladerunner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White in 11:50 to earn three points in the Continental Classic Tournament

—They updated the standings after the match. Moxley and Strickland both have nine points. White now has nine points as well. Strickland has a tie breaker for beating White in the tournament. Rush has six points. Briscoe and Lethal both have zero points.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really good action packed match. Another strong showing from Briscoe who’s been bringing out the best out of his opponents in the tournament. A strong win for White who looked great in this match. White still has a chance to make the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament. It depends on how the point system works if there’s a tie in the standings.)

(6) JON MOXLEY (9) vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (9) – Continental Classic Tournament match

Prince Nana came out and did his signature dance. Strickland reversed a great reaction from the crowd. Moxley came out from the crowd to a great reaction. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it” before the match started. Moxley and Strickland began with some mat wrestling. The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!” Moxley backed Strickland into the corner and gave him a smooch. Strickland backed Moxley against the ropes and gave him a smooch. Strickland caught Moxley with a handstand hurricanrana. Moxley rolled to the floor. Moxley rocked Strickland chops and strikes in the corner. Moxley went to climb the ropes. Strickland kicked Moxley in the legs. Strickland connected with a jumping DDT for a two count. Moxley responded, rocking Strickland with a huge lariat. Moxley took control planting Strickland with a piledriver for a two count. Moxley grabbed Strickland’s wrist. Moxley went to stomp but Strickland escaped. Strickland used Moxley’s momentum, sending him to the floor. Strickland went for a slingshot. Moxley caught Strickland against in-between the ring apron. Moxley sent Strickland crashing into the ring steps. [c]

Moxley bit Strickland’s hand as they returned from break. Moxley rocked Strickland with a lariat for a two count. Strickland responded by catching Moxley with a backbreaker. Strickland battled back hitting a flying uppercut. Strickland went for a rolling flatliner. Moxley intercepted Strickland with a cutter for a two count. Moxley connected with a Gotch Piledriver for a two count. Strickland responded by catching Moxley with a rolling flatliner coming off the ropes. Strickland maintained control hitting a stalling suplex. The crowd cheered as Moxley no-sold it. Strickland nailed Moxley with a big boot for a two count. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Strickland rocked Moxley with elbow strikes. Strickland followed by hitting House Call.

Strickland went to climb the ropes. Moxley responded by shoving Strickland to the floor. Moxley wanted a count-out win. Moxley caught Strickland entering the ring with a Curb Stomp for a good two count. Justin Roberts announced the match has reached the 15 minute mark. Moxley applied a cross-arm breaker. Strickland placed his foot on the ropes. Moxley rolled out of the ring. Moxley grabbed a chair. Strickland caught Moxley with a slingshot plancha on the floor. Strickland delivered a flying Swerve Stomp to Moxley who was seated on a chair on the floor. Strickland connected with a flying Swerve Stomp but Moxley kicked out for a great two count. Strickland called for the JML Driver. Moxley countered by applying a reverse rollup. Moxley looked like he grabbed Strickland’s belt to get a leverage pin. Strickland’s shoulder was up. The referee counted the three.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 16:30 to earn three points in the Continental Classic Tournament

—Moxley celebrated his win after the match. The camera panned on Strickland who looked furious. They updated the standings with Moxley now having 12 points. Strickland and White both have nine points. Strickland has a tie-breaker win over White. White still hasn’t faced Moxley in the tournament. Rush has six points. Briscoe and Lethal both have zero points.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fantastic main event action packed. A great showing from Moxley and Strickland as they worked a great match. I thought this was the first match in the tournament that could’ve ended with a tie. I actually liked the match layout. Strickland looked great showing he belongs in the AEW World Title picture. They gave Strickland an out with his shoulders being up as the referee counted the three count. Moxley has to be on almost everyone’s leaderboard to make the finals. The way Excalbur mentioned the tournament sounded confusing before this match took place. If you look at the standings there’s a possibility that Moxley, Strickland and White finish with a tie in the Gold League.)

—The camera cut backstage. The Devil’s henchmen were shown attacking Hangman. The Devil was inside the car. The Devil stepped out of the car. The Devil’s henchman dropped Hangman on the car’s windshield.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good angle to close the show adding more mystery to who’s behind The Devil mask. They are wanting fans to think Jungle Boy is The Devil with the broken glass. Jungle Boy could also be one of the henchmen.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS

The Golden Jets segment with Starks and Big Bill was the weakest part of the show. Apart from that, I thought this was a good episode of Dynamite. This was a wrestling heavy show. The wrestling matches on the show were very good for the most part. The Continental Classic Tournament matches have been great and been the strong point of the show.

