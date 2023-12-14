News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-10-2013) AJ Styles’s TNA future, crowd reaction to Daniel Bryan, Raw review, WWE Network plans, live callers, more (128 min.)

December 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-10-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss Raw with a focus on the final hype for TLC, the crowd reaction for Daniel Bryan, A.J. Styles’s TNA future, WWE Network plans, and more with live callers and email topics.

