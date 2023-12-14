VIP AUDIO 12/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-11-2005): Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Turning Point 2005 with a Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles match of the year candidate (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA Turning Point PPV from Dec. 11, 2005 which included a Match of the Year candidate in Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles, plus Jeff Jarrett vs. Rhino for the NWA World Hvt. Title in the main event, Team 3D (the Dudleys) vs. America’s Most Wanted, plus Christian Cage, Roderick Strong, Saby, Abyss, Austin Aries, Team Canada, Sonjay Dutt, A.J. Pierzynski, and more. First up is Wade Keller getting Bruce Mitchell’s quick review. Then the full hour-long Roundtable with Pat McNeill and James Caldwell joining Wade for a more in-depth review.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO