ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week including Reigns, Gunther, Truth, Chance & Carter, Seth, McIntyre, Carmelo, more

With Royal Rumble season upon us, priority amongst the roster feels more significant now than at any other time since we began tracking it. Once again this week, the turnover is a huge story, with a near top-10 sitting on the drop out list, including several mainstays like L.A. Knight and Jey Uso.

Just behind the return of Roman Reigns and reemergence of the Judgement Day, the big story this week was the new blood working its way onto the list. We had a televised title change, which bumped one team from obscurity into the top half of the rankings, as well as an NXT debut breaking through. Though I’m not sure once would use terms like “new” to describe R-Truth, it’s a bit shocking, nonetheless, to find him making his first appearance here.

This marks the first time in months Knight has not broken through the top 10, though he appears to be entering into his first true feud. Where his program with Reigns this past fall centered around Knight’s credibility, the one with A.J. Styles already feels more personal. A feud based around a grudge could be just the thing to put L.A. Knight on the map as a true star, as opposed to a cult favorite.

On Raw, the exclusion of Cody seems odd since it’s not like he was given the week off. Though he brawled through the crowd, however, his appearance was relatively limited and muted compared to those of the members of the Raw roster who placed ahead of him.

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as quarter-hour ratings, what performers are featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments, who is given time to cut in ring and backstage promos, names promoted in each shows preview, championships, and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than other members of the roster.

1. Roman Reigns (NR)

Anytime the Tribal Chief appears on Smackdown, he’s almost guaranteed to be the most highly-prioritized performer of the week. It makes sense that WWE would want to use him when they have him, which means he’ll typically open and close the show, and deliver a solid dose of backstage drama in between, which is exactly what we got. The balance was fun, too. Aside from the build towards his showdown with Randy Orton, we also received a nice portion of good old fashioned Bloodline storytelling.

The pop Reigns entrance gets and the gravity he carries with his performances says, in spite of the outcry over his lengthy absences, WWE is getting the best result they can hope for – that Hulk Hogan vibe of the 1980s. Just like Hogan, Reigns doesn’t show up on TV often, but when he does, you know we’re in for some storyline advancement and a level of excitement that just isn’t there on other episodes.

2. Judgement Day (NR)

As was made evident last week, there’s only so much screen time to go around at the top. When C.M. Punk returned and laid claim to the majority of promotional spots along with his lengthy, top-of-the-hour promos, the kings of Raw throughout most of 2023, the Judgement Day, were suddenly falling down, and finally off of, the priority list. One week later, in Punk’s absence, the group is back.

After delivering the all-important “Welcome to Monday Night Raw” proclamation, Judgement Day proceeded to open and close the show with in-ring action. Further, the storyline of really-not-really ousting JD McDonagh from the group kept them relevant throughout the night, both in backstage segments and as a topic of conversation on commentary. With no announcement made regarding an appearance of Punk on the highly promoted Day 1 episode of Raw in two weeks, it seems as though Judgment Day will continue to ride the high.

3. Randy Orton (4)

As Reigns foil du jour, Orton is certain to receive an equal amount of priority during weeks where the champ appears and will continue to come in towards the top on weeks he’s away. This week, we got their first face-to-face in a year and a half and Orton’s post-Riddle, lighthearted persona made for a dynamic that felt fresh and somewhat different from their previous battles. This could have been an isolated response to Reigns jabs about Orton’s entrance song, but it could be a fun twist if Orton is to incorporate “the voices” more into his routine.

Orton’s reaction to L.A. Knight, both backstage and in the ring at the close of the show were equally intriguing. The two were able to disagree without devolving into a brawl, but the Viper also seemed indifferent to Knight’s plight as he was unexpectedly attacked by the returning A.J. Styles. Something tells me that small thing won’t go unmentioned for long.

4. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (NR)

No one could’ve possibly predicted it as recent as two weeks ago, but Chance and Carter were shot to the moon over the course of back-to-back episodes of Raw, culminating in a tag title victory. Other than Rey Mysterio’s U.S. Title win on Smackdown over Austin Theory in August, the Women’s Tag Team Championships were the only WWE titles to change hands in a televised match throughout 2023. It was the sixth time it happened this year, though, so it was a fitting way to close things out.

With the Kabuki Warriors having stated their intention to win the belts, it seems likely we’ll be seeing Chance and Carter pull double duty sooner than later. We already have a number one contenders match set up for Day 1, and it feels like the new year will be just as active as the old in terms of televised tag title changes.

5. Gunther (NR)

Had I not been tracking the roster so closely over the past several months, I may not have noticed how similarly WWE prioritizes Gunther and Cody Rhodes. Obviously, they are utilized very differently, but the company seems to understand that smaller, well-curated doses of the two go a long way. Each wrestler commands the room with every appearance and, though a solid worker, Cody relies largely on and is credited more for his verbal presentation.

With Gunther, we receive not only impeccable in-ring ability, but subtle, nuanced gestures and expressions that suggest an alpha dominance without having to insist upon it. As we creep towards April and rumors swirl about the biggest potential matchups on the card in Philadelphia, we’d be wise not to underestimate potential plans for the Ring General. WWE clearly knows what they have in him.

6. Bloodline (NR)

Much like the graphic at the start of the show that read “Roman Reigns with The Bloodline,” the two will be recognized separately in this space for the time being. After weeks of minimal usage, it was surprising to see Jimmy Uso, in particular, receive as much screen time as he did. He delivered a solid main event performance, which ended in an expected defeat. More so, however, it was great to get a dosage of his comedy. As is almost always the case with Bloodline storylines, the camera shot was perfect as Jimmy stood behind Roman, believing his boss was heaping adulation onto him instead of the obvious recipient, Solo Sikoa.

Uso plays the facial expressions to a tee and reminds us of just how underused he has been in recent weeks. It was also great to hear his theme song again. There’s some intrigue to the dynamic between Jimmy and Solo, but you can’t help but wonder how much more of an impact it would be having had Uso not already turned on and rejoined the group. After all, he’s already been hospitalized once by his brother. It wouldn’t be any kind of a surprise to see it happen again. But then, perhaps we’re finally catching a glimpse into the beginning of a Solo-Roman showdown.

7. R-Truth (NR)

Something is happening here. I don’t think it was part of any plan beyond a one-off joke angle, but R-Truth and the Judgement Day seem to have caught a spark. Perhaps it’s in the way Damien Priest tries not to laugh in the midst of an otherwise serious moment, but Truth’s dalliance with the group is beginning to take on a Sami Zayn/Bloodline feel.

When Truth first returned, it appeared he’d be jumping right back into the corny Vince McMahon-style oblivious clown role. He’s great at that, but it’s gone nowhere or fallen flat so many times, we know not to care. His involvement with the Judgement Day, however, has some traction. It’s been enough to provide Truth with plenty of screen time and now, even a show opening victory. Not only is it something to keep an eye on, it’s something we actually want to keep an eye on.

8-9. Seth Rollins (NR)/Drew McIntyre (3)

Two of the biggest names on the Raw brand are back at each others throats, if only for a brief time. As much as Drew’s beef with Jey Uso has natural inroads, and as charismatic as Jey is, the depth of Drew’s current character is simply being underserved when countered by little more than catchphrases. McIntyre and Rollins bring very good things out of one another, and it shifts to an even higher, more intriguing level when you factor in their mutual dislike of Punk.

As the two essentially received equal exposure this week, it’s worth noting that the metrics placed Seth slightly ahead of Drew in priority based almost entirely on the fact that he is the current champion. He also received a more rounded entrance, complete with the pre-commercial backstage walk-up. If only they could receive equal WrestleMania billing, as no one is making the case for a main event slot on the biggest show of the year than Drew McIntyre.

10. Carmelo Hayes (NR)

Much was made on commentary about this being the Smackdown debut of Carmelo Hayes. Looking at the brackets and maintaining that the entire tournament appears to be a vehicle for Kevin Owens, it seemed like a given that Grayson Waller would pick up the win and create the obvious gauntlet for KO. Instead, with Hayes going over, you have to wonder about the intent behind Michael Cole’s repeated mention of Hayes’ foray into Friday nights.

Including ring intros, his match received not one, but two commercial breaks in addition to a significant video package before hand. Outside of metrics, he also supplied Waller with arguably his best match since being called up. Hayes’ main roster arrival is exciting, even if it felt strange to watch him play a pure babyface in light of his recent shenanigans on NXT.

Honorable Mention: Damage CTRL

WWE left no doubt they are hitting the reset button on the eventual ouster of Bayley from the new and improved faction. While this likely points towards now abandoned plans of having Charlotte pair up with her fellow Horsewoman to fend off the rest of the stable, a unified Damage CTRL has much to offer. Case-in-point, the reemergence of the Kabuki Warriors. Bayley narrated an excellent package outlining the intentions of the group. Perhaps the biggest tell came when she referred to Dakota Kai as the mastermind (an updated version of “the architect?”).

The reshuffling led to a healthy dose of TV time this week, something that is likely to increase as Asuka and Kairi Sane set their sites on the tag-team titles and Iyo Sky continues to defend her championship. With Bayley declaring herself as an entrant in the Royal Rumble, all the bases seem covered for at least two more months of heavy prioritization.

Drop Outs: C.M. Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, L.A. Knight, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley

Smackdown Top 10 – 12/15/23

1. Roman Reigns (NR)

2. Randy Orton (1, 2, NR)

3. Bloodline (NR)

4. Carmelo Hayes (NR)

5. Damage CTRL (6, 1, 2)

6. L.A. Knight (3, 4, 3)

7. Kevin Owens (NR, 6, 3)

8. Grayson Waller (NR, 9, 5)

9. Austin Theory (NR, 9, 5)

10. A.J. Styles (NR)

Raw Top 10 – 12/18/23

1. Judgement Day (9, 4, 2)

2. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (NR)

3. Gunther (NR)

4. R-Truth (NR)

5. Seth Rollins (10, 3, 6)

6. Drew McIntyre (1, 2, 9)

7. Cody Rhodes (3, 6, 4)

8. Santa Kofi (NR)

9. Miz (NR)

10. Creed Brothers (NR, 5, 5)

Thanks so much for reading. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffinbrooklyn@yahoo.com or on Twitter/X @jeffsjeffsyall.