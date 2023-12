SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo recap the “Hidden Gems” episode of Impact Wrestling, then speculate who is the mystery person that will show up at Hard To Kill. They also talk about some re-signings and who they want to see in the new Impact action figure line.

