News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-20-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including Angle announcement, Indy Line-up of the Week, listener mail on Cena and Samoa Joe, more (32 min.)

December 21, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 20, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • The Hot Five Stories including Tribute for the Troops, Kurt Angle’s announcement, TNA Turning Point and the Tim White angle.
  • Another WWE developmental signing
  • Christy Hemme speaks out
  • Dave Hebner’s role in TNA
  • Readers prepare for the Torch draft with the Question of the Week
  • McNeill Sings The Hits
  • The Indy Lineup of the Week with former ROH Tag Team Champions heading to Georgia
  • Listener Mail on John Cena and Samoa Joe.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022