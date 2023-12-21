VIP AUDIO 12/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-20-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including Angle announcement, Indy Line-up of the Week, listener mail on Cena and Samoa Joe, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 20, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:
- The Hot Five Stories including Tribute for the Troops, Kurt Angle’s announcement, TNA Turning Point and the Tim White angle.
- Another WWE developmental signing
- Christy Hemme speaks out
- Dave Hebner’s role in TNA
- Readers prepare for the Torch draft with the Question of the Week
- McNeill Sings The Hits
- The Indy Lineup of the Week with former ROH Tag Team Champions heading to Georgia
- Listener Mail on John Cena and Samoa Joe.
