AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Where: Orkando, Fla. at Addition Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,072 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,827.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White – Continental Classic Gold League Final

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Classic Blue League Final

MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Masked Men – ROH World Tag Team Championship

Renee Maquette interviews Mariah May

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/20): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Jay White vs. Moxley, Sweve vs. Rush, Briscoe vs. Lethal, Jericho addresses Omega’s health, Worlds End hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Katsuyori Shibata officially signs with AEW