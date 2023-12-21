AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/20): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Jay White vs. Moxley, Sweve vs. Rush, Briscoe vs. Lethal, Jericho addresses Omega’s health, Worlds End hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“HOLIDAY BASH”

DECEMBER 20, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The show opened with “Swerve” Strickland’s theme playing. Prince Nana stood on the entrance ramp with The Mogul Embassy. Prince Nana did his signature dance. The camera cut to members of the crowd ringside doing Prince Nana’s signature dance. Strickland came out to a great reaction.

(1) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (9) vs. RUSH (6) – Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match

The crowd began chanting “Swerve’s House!” Rush and Strickland were evenly matched in the early going. Rush took early control catching Strickland with a tope con hilo to the floor. Rush was limping on the landing. Rush booted Strickland in the face. Rush posed in the middle of the ring. This led to Strickland catching Rush with an arm bar. Rush countered into a rollup for a near fall. Rush caught Strickland with a snap powerslam for a two count. Strickland stopped Rush by working over leg which was tapped. Strickland connected with a running dropkick to Rush’s leg. The action moved to the floor. Rush responded by yanking Strickland onto the ring apron. Rush ran Strickland into the barricade. Strickland used Rush’s momentum hitting a German suplex on the floor. Rush responded by hitting a Woo dropkick, sending Strickland crashing into the barricade. [c]

Strickland caught Rush with a snap German suplex as they returned from break. Rush and Strickland connected with stereo boots for a double down. Rush went for a charge but his leg gave out. Strickland applied a half crab. Strickland transitioned into a stretch muffler. Rush countered into a rollup for a two count. Rush took back control, planting Strickland with a straightjacket piledriver for a two count.

Rush and Strickland exchanged chops on the ring apron. Rush caught Strickland charging, launching him with an overheard belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Rush went for a flying senton splash but Strickland moved out of the way. Stickland delivered a 450 Splash but Rush kicked out at one. Rush no-sold it which caught Strickland by surprise. Strickland caught Rush with a rolling flatliner. Strickland maintained control hitting a suplex for a two count. Strickland rocked Rush with House Call. Strickland connected with Swerve Stomp for the win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 14:55 to earn three points in the Continental Classic Tournament

—They updated the standings in the Continental Classic Tournament after the match. They hyped the Jay White vs. Jon Moxley match. They noted if Moxley wins then he and Strickland would be tied with 12 points. They noted Moxley, Strickland and White would finish with a three-way tie if White won his match against Moxley.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good action packed hard-hitting match. A strong showing from Rush throughout the tournament as he worked his matches showing great intensity. I really like how Rush also brings out his personality showing great confidence. I would’ve just like if Rush showed more urgency in the tournament when all matches matter. The only time it showed was his match with Lethal. Another great showing from Strickland picking up another strong clean win. Strickland winning was expected as he was one of the favourites to make the finals. I was glad the announcers brought up how the point system works if we get a three-way-tie. Once they explained the point system, I was pretty sure we were going to get a three-way-tie.)

—They showed highlights from the Continental Classic Tournament matches from Collision. There were also aired soundbites after the matches on Collision. [c]

—They returned from break with Chris Jericho standing backstage. He spoke about Kenny Omega being in the hospital the Thursday after Dynamite after suffering from Diverticulitis. He noted Omega is out indefinitely. He wasn’t sure how long Omega would be out of action for. He noted the Golden Jets AEW World Tag Team Title match against Ricky Starks & Big Bill at Worlds End was affected. He noted the most important thing was Omega’s health. The crowd began cheering. He noted we are all pulling for Omega. The crowd chanted “Kenny!” Kenny! Kenny!” He noted the fans and everyone backstage is pulling for Omega. He told Omega to take all the time he needs. He noted when Omega returns they will all be here waiting for him. He said the Golden Jets will resume. He said it was time to bid everyone adieu. He did Omega’s Goodbye and Goodnight catchphrases. He said they were pulling for Omega.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I just want to wish Omega the very best for a speedy recovery and hope to see him back healthy.)

(2) MARK BRISCOE (0) vs. JAY LETHAL (0) – Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match

Mark Briscoe came out to a great reaction. The crowd chanted “Dem Boyz!” Briscoe and Lethal exchanged shoulder tackles. Briscoe and Lethal exchanged big strikes. Lethal took control rocking Briscoe with a cartwheel dropkick. Briscoe responded by catching Lethal against the ropes. Briscoe connected with a missile dropkick for a two count. Briscoe and Lethal both went for a suplex. Lethal planted Briscoe with a stalling suplex. Lethal connected with a handspring kick sending Briscoe to the floor. Lethal followed by hitting a tope sending Briscoe crashing into the barricade. Lethal strutted on the ring apron. Lethal went for another tope but Briscoe caught him with a suplex on the floor. Briscoe delivered a flying elbow drop from the ring apron to Lethal on the floor. [c]

Briscoe and Lethal exchanged strikes as they returned from break. Lethal took back control catching Briscoe with Lethal Combination. Briscoe stopped Lethal from climbing the ropes. Lethal blocked a superplex attempt. Lethal went back to climb the ropes. Briscoe responded rocking Lethal with a huge palm strike. Briscoe brought a chair into the ring. Briscoe leaped off a chair delivering a cannonball senton to Lethal on the floor. Briscoe wore a fan’s hat at ringside. Lethal responded by catching Briscoe with a German suplex. Lethal placed Briscoe in a torture rack. Lethal maintained control hitting a rolling fireman’s carry. Lethal climbed the ropes delivering a flying elbow drop for a two count.

Briscoe battled back sending Lethal flying with a t-bone suplex. Briscoe followed by hitting a fisherman’s buster for a two count. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Briscoe connected with a rolling fireman’s carry. Briscoe went for Froggy Bow but Lethal got his knees up. Lethal called for Lethal Injection but Briscoe saw it coming. Lethal delivered a Jay Driller but Brisoce kicked out for a good two count. Lethal called for Lethal Combination but Briscoe caught him with a sleeper hold. Briscoe planted Lethal with a Burning Hammer. Briscoe delivered the Jay Driller for the win.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 14:00 earned three points in the Continental Classic Tournament

—They updated the standings for the Continental Classic Tournament. Briscoe offered a handshake. The crowd cheered as Lethal accepted Briscoe’s handshake.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good action packed match. I’ve been hard on Lethal for being in the tournament that’s mostly because he was placed to take pins. Lethal had some very good matches in this tournament. I would actually like it if this tournament leads to Lethal splitting away from Jeff Jarrett and going on a single’s run. Another tremendous showing from Briscoe as he was a standout performer in the tournament. It was really nice to see Briscoe win his first tournament match using the signature move of his late-great brother Jay Briscoe. It would be great if this win leads to Briscoe going on a strong run as a single’s wrestler.)

—They aired a highlight package of AEW World Champion MJF being inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

—Excalibur announced we will hear from MJF and Samoa Joe next. [c]

—They returned from break with a Wardlow highlight package. He spoke about this being a battle between good and evil. He said the clock is ticking for Max. He spoke seeing MJF running and crying. He said the world will soon see him fall. He said he would bring The Devil to his knees.

—They showed clips of The Devil’s henchmen attacking “Hangman” Adam Page last week on Dynamite.

—Samoa Joe made his way to the ring receiving a big reaction. The crowd chanted “Joe!” “Joe!” “Joe!” He introduced himself to the crowd. He said he’s come here seeking answers. He spoke about asking the right questions but wasn’t speaking to the right people. He spoke about Roderick Strong making a good point. He spoke about MJF not being the only victim who was attacked by The Devil. He said “Hangman” Adam Page was attacked by The Devil. He spoke about MJF also being attacked by The Devil. He noted the see footage of The Devil attacking people. He brought up how MJF was laid out backstage after he was attacked by The Devil. He noted they didn’t see who actually attacked MJF? He called MJF to the ring so he could answer a few questions.

MJF came out to a big reaction. The crowd chanted “MJF! “MJF!” “MJF!” He asked for his music to cut. He spoke about being jumped by a bunch of goons and being laid out backstage. He asked if Joe was accusing MJF of being The Devil? Joe said “correct!” MJF brought up how Joe said he was going to protect him till the Worlds End PPV. He imitated Joe’s voice when Joe said MJF was his property.

He said it’s become clear that he cares as much about his property as he does his diet. He spoke about having some accusations of his own. He spoke about being jumped backstage by goons. He noted the goons surrounded the ring but didn’t land a hand on Joe. He said he doesn’t like Joe. He said he doesn’t trust Joe. He wondered why he was waiting till Worlds End. He said he could end Joe right now. He took off his coat jacket. He tossed his AEW World Title and ROH World Tag Team Title aside. He began shoving Joe.

Joe showed MJF aside seeing The Devil’s goons entering the ring. Joe and MJF worked together as they pretty easily cleared the ring of The Devil’s goons. More goons made their way over the barricade. The goons surrounded the ring. The lights went out. The Devil appeared on the screen. The Devil had a message which said, “Where can you go? Who can you trust? Next week, will you accept a challenge…for your ROH World Tag Team Championship? Are you a hero Max?” Side note, you could hear someone in the crowd saying it’s Bully Ray. MJF said Joe would say no. MJF said he made a promise to his best friend that he would defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles. Joe grabbed the mic from MJF’s hand. Joe said “We accept!” He told MJF they will best The Devil’s boy asses next week. Joe left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I enjoyed the interaction between both Joe and MJF. I really liked the reasoning from Joe mentioning we’ve never seen who exactly attacked MJF backstage. MJF was great turning the tables around noting the same thing happened with Joe as well. The Devil storyline has reached a point where it’s starting to drag. It also didn’t help that The Devil’s goons posed no threat to Joe and MJF at all. I’m curious to see if they actually give us the ROH Tag Team Title match next week or if it just turns into another angle. I would hope they’ve decided who’s behind The Devil’s mask and are just saving it for the Worlds End PPV.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta backstage. Renee noted Chuck Taylor is out of action. Romero noted he was looking to get some International gold around his waist. Orange accepted Romero’s challenge for an AEW International Championship match for Rampage. Everyone left except for Romero. Romero acted like that’s not the gold he wanted to challenge for.

—The screen turned black and white. AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out with Luther. Storm joined commentary for the next week.

(3) SARAYA vs. RIHO – Winner Earns AEW Women’s World Title match at Worlds End

Saraya took control early, rocking Riho with strikes. Ruby Soho was watching backstage. Riho responded by catching Saraya with a drop toe hold. The crowd booed as Saraya rolled to the floor. Riho caught Saraya with a hat trick of hurricanrana on the floor. Saraya hid behind the security guard. Saraya took advantage, swinging Riho into the barricade. The camera turned black and white as Storm threw to a commercial break. [c]

Saraya took control over Riho as they returned from break. Riho battled back catching Saraya with a hurricanrana. Riho made a comeback rocking Saraya with a 619. Riho went for a flying crossbody but slipped off the ropes. Riho still managed to land onto Saraya for a two count. Riho applied a crossface but Saraya broke free. Riho rocked Saraya with a rising knee strike.

Riho went for a dive but Saraya caught her with a mid kick for a two count. Saraya went from suplex. Riho countered with an inside cradle for a two count. Riho caught Saraya with a bridging northern lights suplex for a two count. Soho was watching backstage. Riho delivered a flying double stomp to Saraya. Riho connected with a running Meteora for the win.

WINNER: Riho in 6:40 to earn an AEW Women’s World Title match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: There were some points where Riho was working too fast which led to some miss-timed spots. I thought the match itself was good as both Riho and Saraya worked well together. I’m really not sure why Saraya was in a number one contenders’s match when her last win on AEW was at Dynamite Grand Slam according to Cagematch website database. That just speaks to the bigger issue with the lack of attention that’s focused on in the AEW Women’s division. A good showing from Riho getting a win over a former AEW Women’s World Champion.)

—The camera cut backstage with Soho smiling. They showed a graphic for the AEW Women’s World Title match between Storm vs. Riho for Worlds End. Luther carried Storm to the ring. Storm stared at Riho from her opera glasses. Riho rocked Storm with strikes. Riho nailed Storm with a 619, Riho did the belt gesture. Mariah May appeared rocking Riho with the AEW Women’s World Title. Luther carried Storm out of the ring. The screen turned black and white. Storm had no idea what’s going on.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The crowd didn’t seem to react towards May. That could be because the crowds probably haven’t followed most of her work in Stardom. May still hasn’t had a wrestling match on AEW TV. So it’s hard for fans to react towards May even though she’s paired with Storm who’s been the highlight of the division.)

—Tony Schiavone left the announcers team. Schiavone read a prepared statement from TNT Champion Christian Cage. Cage said he would threaten to hurt Schiavone if he didn’t read the entire note. He told the crowd to sit down and keep quiet. He called himself the biggest, hottest and talked about star in AEW. He spoke about his career defining win over Adam Copeland on Dynamite in Montreal. He mentioned he took Nick Wayne on vacation. He spoke about Copeland challenging him to a No Disqualification match at Worlds End. He said he will return to Collision and address Copeland’s challenge. He said he expects to receive a hero’s welcome when he appears on Collision.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid hook having Schiavone read a statement from Cage trying to get fans to tune into Collision to hear his response to Copeland’s challenge.)

—The announcers noted they were hearing something happening backstage. The camera cut backstage as MJF and Joe were arguing with each other. MJF told Joe to stay behind. MJF kept walking. MJF stopped as he saw a black bag on the floor. He picked up the bag which was laying in front of the Mogul Embassy’s locker room. He knocked on the locker room. Prince Nana answered the door. He grabbed Prince Nana and asked what’s inside the bag?

The crowd popped as Strickland came out. Strickland told MJF to not handle his property like that. He spoke about MJF ducking him his whole time. MJF mocked Strickland’s theme song. He spoke about him and Strickland going on long car rides while trying to make a name on the independent scene. He noted Strickland was all grown up. He spoke about being proud of Strickland. He said he hasn’t been ducking Strickland. He said “there were levels to this s*it.” He said when Strickland’s theme music isn’t on, neither is his star power. Strickland spoke about MJF being his chauffeur for the car rides. He brought up MJF’s interaction with William Regal who he mentioned by name. He brought up how MJF sent Regal an email for a tryout in WWE. He said MJF turned into the “whinny little bitch champion we see today.” He said there are levels to this. He said MJF does tryouts. He said he signs contracts. He warned MJF to be careful how he speaks to him. He said the last people he hung him outside the ring in front of 13,000 people by a chain.

MJF noted Strickland is getting good at talking. He mentioned how Strickland brings up “Hangman” a lot and called it obsessive. He said he’s the World Champion and told Strickland to show him some respect. He took a jab at Strickland for wearing a Flavour Flav grill. He brought up how Strickland hates “Hangman.” He brought up how Strickland wants to be AEW World Champion. He mentioned how Strickland was begging about it in every interview he did. He claimed Strickland was trying to frame “Hangman” to get inside his head. He claimed the Mogul Embassy were jumping people left and right. He asked Strickland if he was The Devil?

He brought up how Strickland called this his house. He said Strickland is looking at the Big Bad Wolf and said he would blow his house down. He threatened to break both Strickland’s hands. So he could Swerve while he drives. Strickland said he’s not the one MJF was looking for. He said he would bring MJF hell if he keeps waving the AEW World Championship in his face. The Mogul Embassy locker room opened. Prince Nana left. Samoa Joe appeared and noted he and his associate have business elsewhere. Joe and MJF left. Strickland stared them down. Nana called Strickland boss and said he “forgot to put you on about Collision last week.”

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was excellent as MJF and Strickland feels like a huge match that should main event an AEW PPV. I’ve mentioned this before in my previous reviews and needs to be mentioned again. They have focused the show around MJF by setting up matches down the road. The problem is by doing so it takes interest away from the current storylines going on. I gotta say they’ve done a great job making Joe feel like a strong challenger as someone who could dethrone MJF. After watching this segment, I want to see Strickland challenge for the AEW World Title instead of seeing him make the finals of the Continental Classic at the Worlds End PPV. That’s not the feeling you want when there’s another World Title match already announced for the PPV.)

(4) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Komander and Strong began with some mat wrestling. Strong took control early, rocking Komander with a running boot. Komander responded by catching Strong with a springboard arm drag. Komander followed by hitting a hurricanrana. Strong caught Komander charging with a mid kick. Strong connected with a backbreaker. Komander used Strong’s momentum, sending him to the floor. [c]

Strong went for a pump handle backbreaker but Komander caught him with a hurricanrana as they returned from break. Komander moved as Strong charged into the turnbuckle. Komander caught Strong with a spin kick. Komander connected with a springboard crossbody for a two count. Strong responded by running Komander into the turnbuckle. Strong went for a superplex but Komander escaped. Komander went for a sunset bomb but Strong held onto the ropes.

Komander kicked Strong off the ropes. Komander delivered a Phoenix Splash as his knee looked to land right onto Strong’s face for a two count. The Kingdom pulled Strong to the floor. Komander delivered a rope walk shooting star press onto everyone on the floor. Komander went for a springboard. Strong intercepted him with a jumping knee strike. Strong delivered a twisting End of Heartache for the win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 10:00

—The Kingdom placed the neck brace on Strong after the match. The Kingdom placed “MJF is The Devil” signs onto the barricade. Renee interviewed Strong asking what he’s trying to accomplish with these signs? Strong screamed “RENEE” in his comedic way again. He then started screaming “SAMOA” in an over-the-top way. He told Joe to please listen to him. He said it’s obvious MJF is The Devil. He spoke about “Hangman” being attacked by The Devil. Renee noted Joe still hasn’t listened to him. He wondered if Renee is crazy? He called Joe his best friend by proxy.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good back-and-forth action packed match. A good showing from Komander as he got some shine to showcase his incredible high flying ability. A nice win for Strong who’s a great professional wrestler. My problem with Strong is his over-the-top screaming of people’s names. I’m really not sure why Strong is continuing to do this? I thought Strong would drop the comedy once they got rid of his wheelchair. Strong and The Kingdom are just coming off as just another mid-card act on the show that shouldn’t be anywhere near the main event program. The last thing you want is the biggest program on the show to be taken as just comedy by the fans.)

—They showed clips of Skye Blue joining forces to TBS Champion Julia Hart this past week on Collision. They showed clips of Thunder Rose returning from injury to save Abadon.

—Excalibur ran down the matches for AEW Collision on Saturday.

—Jim Ross joined commentary for the main event.

(5) JON MOXLEY (12) vs. JAY WHITE (9) – Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match

Moxley received a great reaction from the crowd. White stalled in the early going. White entered the ring and began talking smack in Moxley’s direction. Moxley responded by placing White in a rear-naked choke. Moxley transitioned rocking White with elbow smashes. Moxley planted White with a piledriver for a two count. Moxley applied a bulldog choke. White grabbed the ropes to roll out of the ring. White responded by running Moxley into the ring steps. Moxley and White exchanged big strikes. The action moved back to the floor. Moxley backdropped White onto the entrance ramp. Moxley rocked White with corner punches. White moved as Moxley charged into the turnbuckle. White caught Moxley with a chop block. [c]

White placed Moxley in a reverse face lock as they returned from break. Moxley broke free raking at White’s eyes. Moxley placed White on the turnbuckle. Moxley raked White’s back. Moxley planted White with a superplex. Moxley connected with a tope sending White crashing into the barricade. White responded by dropping Moxley onto the ring steps. White grabbed a pair of chairs. The referee stopped him. White tossed a chair into the ring. The referee went to remove the chair. White attacked Moxley’s leg with another chair. White wanted a count-out win but Moxley made it back into the ring.

White called for Bladerunner but Moxley blocked. Moxley delivered a Paradigm Shift DDT for a two count. Moxley went for a sleeper. White broke free running Moxley into the turnbuckle. White delivered a dragon screw. White went for a half crab. Moxley reversed into an inside cradle for a two count. Moxley rocked White with a running knee strike for another good two count. Moxley and White exchanged big strikes.

Moxley caught White with a cutter. White responded by hitting a sleeper suplex. White followed planting Moxley with a uranage slam for a two count. White delivered a Kiwi Crusher for a good two count. White called for Bladerunner. White switched delivering a sleeper suplex. Moxley no-sold it. Moxley rocked White with a huge lariat. White went for Bladerunner. Moxley reversed hitting a short-arm clothesline. Moxley followed by hitting a curb stomp. Moxley called for Paradigm Shift DDT. White reversed delivering the Bladerunner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White in 15:00 to earn three points in the Continental Classic Tournament.

—The announcers hyped a Three Way Match between Moxley, Strickland and White for Dynamite next week. Excalibur hyped the Continental Classic match for Collision. Strickland came out and stood on the entrance ramp. White delivered a chop block to Moxley. White mocked Prince Nana’s dance. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was really good as both Moxley and White worked a tremendous action packed main event match. Moxley already advanced so there was no need for him to win this match. Moxley selling his knee was nicely adding some doubt if he could make the finals of the Continental Classic. I really liked how White worked the match doing whatever he needed to win whether it was going for a count-out or even using a chair. I like having a Three Way match as they could go in a number of different directions. This could be a way to get Strickland out of the Continental Classic and move him into the AEW World Title picture after the earlier interaction with MJF on the show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS

The Continental Classic has really helped with the flow of the show. The focus of the show is mostly on the great in-ring wrestling with the tournament going on. The question is does the flow of the show change once the Continental Classic concludes? AEW Worlds End PPV is less than 10 days away. Right now we know three matches that will be happening on the show. They really need to start announcing more matches for the PPV soon. Overall, this was a good episode of AEW Dynamite.

