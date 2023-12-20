AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/20): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Jay White, Swerve vs. Rush, Briscoe vs. Lethal in Continental Classic matches, plus Jim Ross, MJF, Samoa Joe

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“HOLIDAY BASH”

DECEMBER 20, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, Wade Keller will be joined by co-host Joel Dehnel to break down the show.

NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream is down at the moment, so please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of the inside of the arena with Swerve Strickland’s music playing. Excalibur introduced the show as Swerve walked onto the stage with Prince Nana, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage.

(1) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. RUSH (w/Jose the Assistant) – Continental Classic Gold League match

As Strickland walked to the ring, the announcers discussed graphics showing the current point totals in the tournament. Rush came out with Dralistico, Jose, and Preston Vance. The bell rang 3 minutes into the hour. At 2:00 Rush leaped over the top rope and flipped onto Swerve. He came up limping, though. At 5:00 Rush swept Swerve’s leg and he landed on his head and shoulder on the ring apron. Rush went on the attack at ringside with chops. Swerve back suplexed Rush. Rush came back with a quick dropkick. Both were down and slow to get up. Excalibur threw to a double-box break. [c/db]

Swerve controlled most of the action during the break. They hit each other with simultaneous kicks and both went down. Rush set up a charge into the corner, but his leg gave out. Swerve then applied a stretch muffler. Rush countered Swerve into a small package for a near fall. Rush landed a straight jacket piledriver next for a near fall at 11:00.

Rush overhead tossed Swerve off the ring apron. Rush threw Swerve back into the ring and then turned to yell at the crowd before casually returning to the ring to make a cover. (How can you take anyone seriously who treats winning a tournament match like this so casually, and chooses to interact with the crowd instead of pursuing a possible win with urgency?) When Rush finally entered the ring and made the cover, Swerve of course kicked out. Rush stomped away at Swerve. Schiavone said the referees have been very lenient with countouts because everyone wants to see the result take place in the ring with a pinfall or submission.

Swerve made a comeback and landed a 450 splash. He landed a leaping faceplant and then a brainbuster suplex for a two count. He followed with a leaping sidekick and then stood on the top rope. Swerve stood and looked around (showing the same lack of urgency to win, and instead playing to the crowd to milk the moment in a way no one would do in an actual fight with big stakes) and then leaped off the top rope with the Swerve Stomp for the win. (At least it didn’t cost him a win, like the casualness of Rush might’ve.)

WINNER: Swerve in 16:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match between two good athletes. I could do without Rush’s casual crowd work in the midst of ostensibly trying to win a high-stakes fight, though.)

-The announcers discussed the ramifications of the Swerve win. AEW had a graphic ready to go that showed if Jon Moxley wins or his match ends in a draw, then the Gold League final is Mox vs. Swerve, but if Jay White wins, it’s a three-way tie with Mox, Swerve, and White. The screen then went blank and the sound went out as Schiavone was mid-sentence. They came back after about five seconds and showed the Blue League chart.

-A video package recapped last Saturday’s tournament matches on Collision. [c]

-Chris Jericho stood backstage in front of an AEW Dynamite backdrop. He mentioned that last Thursday, Kenny Omega ended up hospitalized with diverticulitis and he is out of AEW indefinitely. He said they don’t know how long or short the absence will be, but it does derail The Golden Jets winning the AEW Tag Team Titles. He said the most important thing is Omega’s health. Fans cheered and chanted “Kenny! Kenny!” He told him to take as long as he needs to get healthy, but he’ll be waiting for him and The Golden Jets will resume. He did Omega’s closing routine and blew a kiss.

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. JAY LETHAL – Continental Classic Gold League match

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Excalibur noted that Mark considers this his rookie year as a singles wrestler. They also talked about the history in ROH between these two. When Lethal dove through the ropes at 4:00, Briscoe caught him and then suplexed him. He followed by leaping off the ring apron with a flying elbow drop (which Excalibur oddly called a Nestea Plunge.) They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Briscoe settled into a side headlock during the break. Back from the break, Lethal fought back and landed a Lethal Combination. He climbed to the top rope, but Briscoe met him up there. They both fell off. Lethal climbed to the second rope, but Briscoe knocked him to teh floor. He then grabbed a chair and launched himself off the chair and flipped onto Lethal at ringside, which popped the crowd. Fans chanted, “AEW!”

Lethal made a comeback and landed a top rope elbowdrop for a near fall. Briscoe made a comeback and went for a top rope elbowdrop, but Lethal lifted his leg to block it. Lethal landed a Jay Driller for a near fall at 13:00. Briscoe went back on offense and landed a Jay Driller of his own for the win. Excalibur said that even though both men were mathematically eliminated, they both fought hard. It was Briscoe’s first points of the tournament. Lethal will end with zero points. Briscoe offered a handshake. Lethal accepted.

WINNER: Briscoe in 14:00 to earn 3 points.

-A video aired of MJF being inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.

-Excalibur plugged that MJF and Samoa Joe would speak next. [c]

-A vignette aired on Wardlow who said the clock is ticking and soon the world will see him broken. “Max, the payment for your sins cannot be delayed any longer and I will be the one to bring the Devil to his knees.”

(Keller’s Analysis: There was a lot of snarling there that felt painted on and over-the-top along the lines of Karrion Kross’s promos over the years. Nobody who’s actually feeling rage like that makes a face like that as they talk. It’s closer to the face little kids make when they’re told to eat their peas or share their favorite toy with their sibling.)

-The announcers commented on the mystery Devil as clips aired of the masked Devil’s actions recently.

-Samoa Joe entered the ring and said even though Roderick Strong isn’t the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree, he might have a point. He said for some odd reason, “Hangman” Adam Page was a victim. He said it seems every time the Devil attacks somebody, they see footage of the attack, while when MJF was attacked, all they saw is him lying down gingerly. He called MJF to the ring to answer a few questions for him right now.

MJF came out and asked if Joe is accusing him of being the man behind the mask. Joe said that’s correct. MJF said he recalls Joe saying he was going to protect him leading into their match for the AEW World Title at Worlds End. He imitated Joe saying, “MJF, you are my property.” He said it’s become clear that he cares as much about his property as he does his diet. He told Oklahoma that he has some accusations of his own. He said the goons didn’t lay a finger on him when they surrounded the ring. He said he doesn’t like Joe and now he doesn’t trust him. He asked why he is waiting until Dec. 30 at Worlds End when he can “end his world right now.” Taz told MJF to be careful. MJF shoved Joe. Joe got that look that says, “You didn’t just do that.”

The goon squad then charged to the ring, so MJF and Joe fought them off rather easily. More entered through the crowd and surrounded the ring. The lights went out. When they came back on, the Devil mask briefly appeared on the screen and the goons were gone. The screen said, “Where can you go? Who will you trust. Next week, will you accept a challenge for your ROH World Tag Team Championships? Are you a hero, Max?”

MJF said he vowed to his best friends that he’d defend those belts until he came back. Joe yelled, “We accept.” He said next week, they’ll beat the Devil’s goons’ asses. He threw the mic down and marched up the ramp.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Kris Statlander, and Rocky Romero. Renee said Chuck Taylor is out with an injury right now. Romero said he wants gold. Cassidy said he gets it and he’ll see him Friday on Rampage. Rocky reacted like that’s not what he was going for. Schiavone said he thinks Rocky deserves a shot at the title, but he didn’t seem to be actually asking for one.

[HOUR TWO]

-Toni Storm with Luther walked out and joined the announcers at their desk on the stage. The screen went to black and white. Taz said she is his favorite broadcast partner. She said she’s heard Taz is known as “the human duplex machine.” Taz said., “That’s me, yes. Something like that.”

(3) SARAYA vs. RIHO – Winner Earns AEW Women’s Title match at Worlds End

Storm said it makes no difference which of these two she faces at the PPV. The bell rang 2 minutes into the hour. Storm continued with Taz being a duplex landlord. She said Excalibur has plugged many toilets over the years and then asked how he was doing. They showed Ruby Soho watching on a monitor backstage. Saraya got the better of Riho at ringside including swinging her into the ringside barricade twice. As Saraya showboated in the ring, Storm threw to the double-box break. [c/db]

Saraya scored a two count after the break. Saraya was frustrated. Riho landed a 619 and the leaped off the top rope; she slipped a bit but still landed on Saraya and scored a two count. Schiavone said she’s much more beautiful in color. Saraya kicked Riho out of mid-air and scored a near fall. Riho scored a sudden two count with a small package. She followed with a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Riho landed a top rope double stomp followed by running double knees for the three count. Excalibur plugged Riho challenging Storm on Dec. 30 on PPV.

WINNER: Riho in 8:00.

-Luther carried Storm to the ring. She then entered the ring. Riho attacked Storm and gave her a 619. Storm clutched her nose. Mariah May then bashed Riho with Storm’s AEW Title belt. Storm rolled out of the ring. Excalibur said she is Storm’s no. 1 fan. Mariah stood in the ring and seemed disappointed Storm didn’t show appreciation toward her.

-Schiavone read a prepared statement on the stage from Christian Cage. Christian threatened to knock the yellow off of Schiavone’s teeth if he didn’t read the entire note. He told the fans to sit down and shut up. He said he took his prodigy Nick Wayne on a vacation. He said he will make his triumphant return live on Collision and he’ll address the Adam Copeland challenge. He said he expected a hero’s welcome.

-Excalibur plugged Moxley vs. Jay White. [c]

-Excalibur began plugging Collision when they cut backstage to MJF having an argument with Joe backstage. As MJF walked away from Joe, he looked down and saw a black mask outside of The Mogul Embassy’s locker room. MJF knocked on the door. Nasna answered. MJF shoved him against the wall. Swerve then walked out and told him not to handle his property like that. He said he feels that MJF has been ducking him.

MJF said he and Swerve used to take long car rides together on the indy scene and now they’re two of AEW’s top stars. He said he hasn’t been ducking him, but rather there’s levels and Swerve isn’t on his. MJF said he doesn’t hear Swerve’s entrance theme, which means his star power is absent. Swerve said MJF was the best chauffeur he’s ever had. Swerve told him to be careful how he talks to him. He referred to hanging Hangman Page.

MJF said he’s getting so good at talking that he’s proud of him. He said he’s obsessed with Hangman. “I’m the World Champion kid, so you I think you need to check our tone and watch your mouth.” MJF said Swerve hates Hangman, so it would make sense he’d try to frame Hangman to get inside his head and have his goons attack him. “Are you the Devil?” he said.

MJF told Swerve if it’s his house, he’ll be the Big Bad Wolf who will blow it down. He said he’ll also break both of his arms so he can always swerve while he drives. Swerve said he’s going to bring him hell. The door opened and Nasna and his crew joined Swerve. Joe showed up and said they have business elsewhere. Joe led MJF away as Swerve stared him down.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good tease of what could be a PPV match in 2024.)

(4) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. KOMMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

At 9:00, Kommander scored a near fall after a top rope corkscrew splash. Taven pulled Strong to safety as Kommander set up another top rope move. Kommander flipped off the top rope and landed on all three at ringside. They cut to fans cartoonishly reacting with astonishment. Strong kneed Kommander out of mid-air and then tossed Kommander in the air and dropped him onto his knees leading to a three count. Taven and Bennett taped signs that said “MJF is the Devil” to the ringside barrier.

WINNER: Strong in 10:00.

-Renee interviewed Strong and asked why they’re putting up those signs. Strong told Samoa Joe that it’s so obvious now that MJF is the Devil. Strong was upset when Renee suggested that if Joe was going to heed his advice, he’d have done it by now. Strong said Joe is his best friend by proxy.

-A clip aired of the angle where Skye Blue turned on Abadon and joined Julia Hart followed by Thunder Rosa coming to Abadon’s aid. Excalibur said those two pairs will face off on Collision on Saturday. Also, Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee, Christian answers Copeland’s question, The Acclaimed face Action Andretti & Top Flight for the AEW World Trios Titles, and Claudio vs. Danielson, Brody King vs. Danny Garcia, and Andrade vs. Eddie Kingston in tournament matches. [c]

(5) JAY WHITE vs. JON MOXLEY – Continental Classic Gold League match

Jim Ross joined the announcers at the announce desk. Excalibur said it was good to have him back. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. The announcers stressed that White needed the win. As Jay trash-talked Mox, Mox applied a sudden sleeper. White fought it, but Mox dropped rapid-fire elbows to his chest. He then hit a quick piledriver for a two count at 2:00. Ross said Mox has a sense of urgency.

They fought at ringside and had a botched spot where White sorta reverse-whipped Mox into the ringside steps, but it was glitchy and Mox basically threw himself into the steps. Mox took over at ringside and dragged White up the ramp. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

They battled at ringside where White dropped Mox onto the ringside steps. Mox clutched his left knee. The ref checked on him. White went looking for somethign under the ring. He then grabbed a chair from a security guy instead. He was about to use the chair. Excalibur said that would eliminate White if he got DQ’d. White threw a chair into the ring. The ref went to grab the chair, so White jabbed Mox with a second chair. Mox clutched his left knee. Mox barely beat the ref’s ten count. White immediately went for a Blade Runner, but Mox countered with a Paradigm Shift for a near fall at 12:00. White countered a Death Rider with a Blade Runner and scored a three count.

WINNER: Jay White in 16:00 to earn 3 points.

-Excalibur hyped the Worlds End line-up. Ross said he’s feeling better and wished everyone Happy Holidays. Swerve’s music played and he walked out. Ross said it’s a preview of next week’s three-way main event. The ref was checking on Mox who was still clutching his knee. He tried to stand, but White clipped him from behind.

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, Wade Keller will be joined by co-host Joel Dehnel to break down the show.

NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream is down at the moment, so please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends.