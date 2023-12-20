FREE PODCAST 12/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-20-2018) Keller & Powell discuss Vince McMahon’s “shake-up” and why so many are so let down by it, NXT call-ups, ROH roster changes (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-20-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They begin with a discussion on Vince McMahon’s “shake-up” and why so many are so let down by it, and then discuss the announced NXT call-ups, the ROH roster changes headed into 2019, and more current topics including Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar, and more.ll ROH Final Battle PPV line-up.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.