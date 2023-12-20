VIP AUDIO 12/20 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (12-14-2016): Vice’s article on inner-workings of WWE creative process and Shane McMahon’s powerplay, Lawler’s contributions, Paul Orndorff’s peak and dropoff, ring surface, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

They dissect the Vice article on the inner-workings of the WWE creative process and Shane McMahon’s power play.

Analysis of the Al Snow Livecast interview last week including what the goal of a heel should be and how they measure their success.

A big picture look at Jerry Lawler’s contributions to WWE and how he could’ve been utilized better and still could be.

Why are ring surfaces so hard if people know wrestling competition isn’t real.

Paul Orndorff’s WWF peak and drop-off

FloSlam and European circuit, WM33 line-up

Finn Balor.

UFC’s use of TV

UFC 206

UFC preview

