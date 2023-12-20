News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/20 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (12-14-2016): Vice’s article on inner-workings of WWE creative process and Shane McMahon’s powerplay, Lawler’s contributions, Paul Orndorff’s peak and dropoff, ring surface, more (101 min.)

December 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Dec. 14, 2016 episode. In part two of this episode, they cover these topics:

  • They dissect the Vice article on the inner-workings of the WWE creative process and Shane McMahon’s power play.
  • Analysis of the Al Snow Livecast interview last week including what the goal of a heel should be and how they measure their success.
  • A big picture look at Jerry Lawler’s contributions to WWE and how he could’ve been utilized better and still could be.
  • Why are ring surfaces so hard if people know wrestling competition isn’t real.
  • Paul Orndorff’s WWF peak and drop-off
  • FloSlam and European circuit, WM33 line-up
  • Finn Balor.
  • UFC’s use of TV
  • UFC 206
  • UFC preview

