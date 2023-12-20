VIP AUDIO 12/20 – WKH – Focus On AEW: MJF talks about his AEW contract, WWE, Cody, and conversation with Cena, health updates on CJ, Omega, Jim Ross, plus TK talks Von Erichs, Dynamite preview, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- Kenny Omega health update
- C.J. Perry health update
- Jim Ross health update
- Tony Khan’s quote about the Von Erich boys
- AEW Dynamite preview including latest attendance
- Continental Classic update including different paths for different wrestlers to reach finals
- MJF speaks about his conversation with John Cena at “The Iron Claw” red carpet premiere
- Cody Rhodes says he thinks MJF will end up in WWE because he bulked up his physique in the last year
- MJF’s latest comments about his AEW contract and possible jump to WWE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.