VIP AUDIO 12/20 – WKH – Focus On AEW: MJF talks about his AEW contract, WWE, Cody, and conversation with Cena, health updates on CJ, Omega, Jim Ross, plus TK talks Von Erichs, Dynamite preview, more (17 min.)

Kenny Omega health update

C.J. Perry health update

Jim Ross health update

Tony Khan’s quote about the Von Erich boys

AEW Dynamite preview including latest attendance

Continental Classic update including different paths for different wrestlers to reach finals

MJF speaks about his conversation with John Cena at “The Iron Claw” red carpet premiere

Cody Rhodes says he thinks MJF will end up in WWE because he bulked up his physique in the last year

MJF’s latest comments about his AEW contract and possible jump to WWE

