FREE PODCAST 12/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland present the Best of 2023 – Favorite Wrestlers, Promotions, Ones to Watch, more (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland look back at 2023 in independent wrestling, with musings on favorite wrestlers, matches, and promotions, plus wrestlers they think could have breakout 2024s, who is ready for television right now, their breakdown of the battle of the streaming services, and everything else that was indy wrestling for the year. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin track down “lost matches” – two major matches from 2023 they had previously missed: Starboy Charlie vs. Titus Alexander from West Coast Pro and Charles Mason vs. Carlos “La Sombra” Ramirez from House of Glory.

