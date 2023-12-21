VIP AUDIO 12/20 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Continental Classic tournament including Moxley vs. Jay White, plus Worlds End developments, MJF-Swerve exchange, MJF-Joe, Riho vs. Sarayah, Jericho updates Omega health (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 20 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Continental Classic tournament matches including Jon Moxley vs. Jay White in the main event, plus Worlds End developments, a backstage MJF-Swerve exchange, an MJF-Samoa Joe segment in the ring, Riho vs. Sarayah, Chris Jericho updates Kenny Omega’s health, and more.

