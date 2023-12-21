FREE PODCAST 12/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Jay White vs. Moxley, Jericho addresses Omega health issue, MJF-Joe and MJF-Swerve, on-site report, emails (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including reaction to the the Continental Classic tournament matches and the resulting three-way match next week. Also, reaction to the MJF-Samoa Joe and MJF-Swerve Strickland segments, speculation on the Devil storyline, Chris Jericho acknowledging Kenny Omega’s health issue, Toni Storm, Jim Ross, and much more with email questions. Also, an on-site report from Oklahoma City with details on off-air happenings and crowd reactions.

