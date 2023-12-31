Tony Khan comments on allegations made against Chris Jericho after crowd boos Jericho at Worlds End

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW president Tony Khan was asked to address AEW’s sexual harassment policy multiple times by reporters at the media Q&A session last night after the AEW Worlds End PPV event.

Chris Jericho was booed by fans during his appearance on the show due to online reports and social media posts in recent days attributing actions by him behind the scenes to the departure of one-time AEW wrestler Kylie Ray back in 2019.

The first question related to the topic came from Kevin McElvaney of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, who asked Khan to address if there were any safety concerns in regard to sexual harassment in the company and what AEW had done to address it both now and in the past; he did not directly mention Jericho. Khan said this in response:

“AEW has the best safety record, I believe, of any pro wrestling company in the world. I believe we have the most safe environment. I believe we have the best safety record of any pro wrestling company and I would hold the record of AEW on safety against any wrestling company in the world and I think AEW is the safest place for pro wrestling. “If any of our wrestlers ever have a concern, they always have an open line to talk to me and I believe anybody would sit here and tell you, they always can talk to me anytime they are concerned about anything. If there was anything that came to light to me, I would take it to the disciplinary committee and that’s how we’ve been doing it. Our disciplinary committee has been doing a great job and everybody knows they have an open line to me or anybody on that committee.”

Later in the media Q&A, Phil Strum of USA Today returned to the topic. He directly asked about whether or not Jericho had ever been investigated by the company for sexual harassment. Khan did not give a yes or no answer.

“I can’t speak to Internet and unsourced rumors,” Khan said. “I spoke earlier to Kevin and mentioned the policy we have in place and the disciplinary process.”

Khan went on to repeat what he had said earlier about AEW having the best record for safety in pro wrestling and that if anyone had an issue, they could come to him, and he would take it to the company’s disciplinary committee.

Khan was asked a third time during the media Q&A to address whether or not Jericho had ever been investigated for sexual harassment. Khan responded by saying that he “couldn’t speak to that.” Khan went on to reference that the company has a discipline policy and a disciplinary committee. “Everybody at AEW, anybody who has ever wrestled in AEW has an open line to talk to me or this group, and always has,” he said.