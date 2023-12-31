VIP AUDIO 12/31 – The Fix Flashback (12-21-2016): In defense of New Day, Steve Austin-Hart Foundation feud, review of WWE Roadblock, CM Punk-UFC, Uriah Faber career, reviews of Raw & Smackdown, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 21, 2016 episode covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS
- Review of Total Nonstop Deletion
- Review of WWE Roadblock End of the Line
- Review of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown from a wide variety of angles
- Thought on Neville’s heel turn
MAILBAG SECTION
- Wade and Todd match one woman and one tag team to each WWE era.
- In defense of New Day.
- Will Kenny Omega win at WrestleKingdom
- Steve Austin-Hart Foundation feud
- C.M. Punk-UFC
- TV-PG
- Seth-Hunter storyline
- More
MMA SECTION
- A look back at UFC on Fox including Uriah Faber’s legacy.
