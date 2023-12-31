News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – The Fix Flashback (12-21-2016): In defense of New Day, Steve Austin-Hart Foundation feud, review of WWE Roadblock, CM Punk-UFC, Uriah Faber career, reviews of Raw & Smackdown, more (146 min.)

December 31, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 21, 2016 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

  • Review of Total Nonstop Deletion
  • Review of WWE Roadblock End of the Line
  • Review of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown from a wide variety of angles
  • Thought on Neville’s heel turn

MAILBAG SECTION

  • Wade and Todd match one woman and one tag team to each WWE era.
  • In defense of New Day.
  • Will Kenny Omega win at WrestleKingdom
  • Steve Austin-Hart Foundation feud
  • C.M. Punk-UFC
  • TV-PG
  • Seth-Hunter storyline
  • More

MMA SECTION

  • A look back at UFC on Fox including Uriah Faber’s legacy.

