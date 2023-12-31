VIP AUDIO 12/31 – The Fix Flashback (12-21-2016): In defense of New Day, Steve Austin-Hart Foundation feud, review of WWE Roadblock, CM Punk-UFC, Uriah Faber career, reviews of Raw & Smackdown, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 21, 2016 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

Review of Total Nonstop Deletion

Review of WWE Roadblock End of the Line

Review of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown from a wide variety of angles

Thought on Neville’s heel turn

MAILBAG SECTION

Wade and Todd match one woman and one tag team to each WWE era.

In defense of New Day.

Will Kenny Omega win at WrestleKingdom

Steve Austin-Hart Foundation feud

C.M. Punk-UFC

TV-PG

Seth-Hunter storyline

More

MMA SECTION

A look back at UFC on Fox including Uriah Faber’s legacy.

