VIP AUDIO 12/31 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Twin Towers and Slick meet Arsenio, MLW/WWE lawsuit, Conor McGregor return to UFC potentially leading to WWE appearances, more (61 min.)

December 31, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann tackle the following subjects in a pre-New Year’s edition of the mailbag:

  • MLW lawsuit and what the “why” was for settlement
  • Paul Levesque’s booking 3 months in
  • The departure of Kevin Dunn from WWE
  • Conor McGregor’s UFC return in June 2024 during international fight week and chances in WWE
  • Tony Khan’s reactions to questions regarding workplace safety in AEW
  • Paramount Plus/WBD merger and AEW
  • Thoughts on Road Warriors turning on Sting

Twin Towers (w/Slick) meet Arsenio Hall – LINK

