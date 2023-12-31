VIP AUDIO 12/31 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Twin Towers and Slick meet Arsenio, MLW/WWE lawsuit, Conor McGregor return to UFC potentially leading to WWE appearances, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann tackle the following subjects in a pre-New Year’s edition of the mailbag:

MLW lawsuit and what the “why” was for settlement

Paul Levesque’s booking 3 months in

The departure of Kevin Dunn from WWE

Conor McGregor’s UFC return in June 2024 during international fight week and chances in WWE

Tony Khan’s reactions to questions regarding workplace safety in AEW

Paramount Plus/WBD merger and AEW

Thoughts on Road Warriors turning on Sting

Twin Towers (w/Slick) meet Arsenio Hall – LINK

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO