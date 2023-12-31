VIP AUDIO 12/31 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Twin Towers and Slick meet Arsenio, MLW/WWE lawsuit, Conor McGregor return to UFC potentially leading to WWE appearances, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann tackle the following subjects in a pre-New Year’s edition of the mailbag:
- MLW lawsuit and what the “why” was for settlement
- Paul Levesque’s booking 3 months in
- The departure of Kevin Dunn from WWE
- Conor McGregor’s UFC return in June 2024 during international fight week and chances in WWE
- Tony Khan’s reactions to questions regarding workplace safety in AEW
- Paramount Plus/WBD merger and AEW
- Thoughts on Road Warriors turning on Sting
