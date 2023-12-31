FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Ex-WWE Creative Team members Matt McCarthy & Andrew Goldstein and Justin Credible: Reviewing 2013 and looking ahead to 2014 (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-3-2014), Wade Keller was joined by ex-WWE Creative Team members Matt McCarthy and Andrew Goldstein and Justin Credible reviewing 2013 and looking ahead to 2014 including bold predictions, WM30 line-up options, 2013 busts, WWE Network thoughts, TNA’s future, and more.
