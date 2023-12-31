VIP AUDIO 12/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 2 of 2 (12-30-2005): Heyman’s future, Stephanie’s performance, Christian in TNA, TNA’s decision to sign Sting, Lesnar’s WWE legal battle, Samoa Joe salary, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part two of the December 30, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Brock Lesnar’s legal battle with WWE, including a pro and con discussion of WWE’s case against him.

TNA’s decision to sign Sting to big money and where TNA should have targeted that money instead.

Kurt Angle’s “controversial” anti-troops promos, what it was meant to accomplish, and what it actually accomplished.

Was Stephanie McMahon showing that she’s qualified and deserving of her position as head of creative?…

How was Christian doing early in his TNA run?

The Samoa Joe salary controversy, what he deserved, and why TNA should’ve paid him, but also why TNA believed they were paying him fairly…

Paul Heyman’s likely future, and the impact some other possibilities would have on the industry…

And more…

