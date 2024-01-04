News Ticker

Former WWE wrestler makes NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 18

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (X: @SR_Torch)

January 4, 2024

PHOTO CREDIT: Tokyo Sports
Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolphi Zigger), who was released by WWE in September, appeared at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 PPV today.

Nemeth was shown at ringside with his brother Ryan Nemeth during the course of the show, but did not get involved until after the Global Hvt. Championship match when he confronted new champion David Finlay after he pinned Will Ospreay.

Finlay hit Nemeth first and then both men then began to fight before being pulled apart by several attendants at ringside.

