WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, January 4, 2024
Where: Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,848 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,937.
How To Watch: Live on FS1
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Roman Reigns returns live to Smackdown
- Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar – United States Championship Tournament Final
- A.J. Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. L.A. Knight – Triple Threat Match
- Iyo Sky vs. Michin – WWE Women’s Title Match
- Logan Paul comes to Smackdown
- Butch to find partner in order to take on Pretty Deadly
