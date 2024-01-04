News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 4, 2024

When: Friday, January 4, 2024

Where: Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,848 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,937.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Roman Reigns returns live to Smackdown
  • Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar – United States Championship Tournament Final
  • A.J. Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. L.A. Knight – Triple Threat Match
  • Iyo Sky vs. Michin – WWE Women’s Title Match
  • Logan Paul comes to Smackdown
  • Butch to find partner in order to take on Pretty Deadly

