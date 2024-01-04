NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 result: Finlay vs. Ospreay vs. Danielson – IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

David Finlay was crowned the first IWGP Global Hvt. Champion after beating Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay in a Three-Way match.

Finlay won the match, despite Moxley and Ospreay working together for most of the match to keep him grounded before trying to determine the winner by going one-on-one with each other. The formula worked for awhile, but Finlay kept finding a way to sneak into the action to give himself the upper hand throughout the match.

It looked like Moxley and Ospreay were going to put Finlay away for good, as they had him isolated in the ring later in the match, but The War Dogs of Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd ran down to make the save. Ospreay and Moxley managed to fight them off and Ospreay eventually hit a moonsault off when they were set up side by side on two tables at ringside to take them off.

The finish saw Finlay take advantage of Ospreay laying out Moxley with a Hidden Blade. He hit Ospreay with Oblivion for a near fall. He then lifted up Ospreay again for what looked like Oblivion, but instead he dropped Ospreay down and hit a knee to his chest for the pin.

After the match, Finlay got into it with Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler in WWE), who was sitting with his brother Ryan Nemeth at ringside for his NJPW debut. Nic Nemeth was released by WWE last September. Finlay shoved Nic when he got up to confront him and they were separated by several officials to end their post-match segment.