IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (1/4): Lilly’s report on the Best of TNA Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2024

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the show from the studio. They talked about the new era of TNA and said we would look at highlights from the past. They plugged the Hard To Kill show on January 13th, then pitched to the first ever TNA match.

(1) THE FLYING ELVISES vs. AJ STYLES & JERRY LYNN & LOW KI

This match was from June 19, 2002. Lots of high flying and action. Jimmy Yang pinned Styles for the win. [c]

WINNERS: The Flying Elvises

-After a promo for new TNA t-shirts, Christian Cage’s TNA debut from 2005 was shown. He uses the same theme music in AEW today.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt discussed Hard To Kill again. Hannifan said “You never know who will show up”. Kurt Angle’s debut promo was aired followed by his brawl with Samoa Joe. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt discussed the TNA Plus streaming service then pitched to the next match.

(2) CHRIS SABIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

This was billed as “Battle of the Futures” from June 25, 2003. Kazarian pinned Sabin.[c]

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

-Hannifan interviewed Eric Young in the studio. Young discussed his history in TNA as clips aired. Young talked about his various personas. He talked about winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles with ODB before pitching to the next match.

(3) GAIL KIM vs. AWESOME KONG

This was from Turning Point 2007. Kong was disqualified after attacking the referee. [c]

WINNER: Gail Kim by DQ

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about TNA’s international partnerships before pitching to a match from the Tokyo Dome.

(4) KURT ANGLE & MASA CHONO & KEVIN NASH & RIKI CHOSHU vs. GIANT BERNARD & KARL ANDERSON & TAKASHI IIZUKA & TOMOHIRO ISHII

This was from WrestleKingdom III in 2009. The Main Event Mafia side won after Karl Anderson tapped to Kurt Angle’s ankle lock. [c]

WINNERS: Angle & Chono & Nash & Choshu

-Back in the studio with Hannifan and Rehwoldt, who pitched to the next match.

(5) BEER MONEY vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS

This was from Victory Road 2010. There was a double pin. Brian Hebner and Earl Hebner argued over the decision. Earl ruled a restart. The Guns ultimately got the victory and the belts. [c]

WINNERS: Motor City Machine Guns

-Hannifan teased worlds will collide and you never know who will show up at Hard To Kill Again. He and Rehwoldt pitched to what they said was arguably the most important match in TNA history.

(6) SAMOA JOE vs. AJ STYLES vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

This was the classic match from Unbreakable 2005. Styles pinned Daniels to win the X Division title.

WINNER: AJ Styles

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt reflected on the match and called it one of the greatest of all-time, then wrapped up the show.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.