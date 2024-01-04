VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): The Rock’s return and various scenarios for Reigns match, AEW Worlds End follow-up, Kevin Dunn, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Andrade, TV reviews (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- The Rock’s return and various scenarios for Roman Reigns match
- Reaction to Kevin Dunn’s departure
- The latest on Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Andrade
- Full Raw review
- Full NXT review
- Full review of AEW Dynamite including Worlds End follow-up
