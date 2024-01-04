FREE PODCAST 1/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (1-7-2014) Old School Raw, the return of Jake Roberts, did Roman pass his latest big test, Bryan’s debut as Wyatt member (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-7-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the previous night’s Old School Raw, the return of Jake Roberts, did Roman Reigns pass his latest big test, Daniel Bryan’s debut as Wyatt member, and much more.

