News Ticker

NXT Ratings Report (1/2): New Year’s Evil draws biggest viewership in months and strong demo rating

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

January 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (1/2) episode of NXT on USA Network with a “New Year’s Evil” theme drew an average of 768,000 viewers, up from 670,000 the prior week. The prior eight weeks (Nov. 7-Dec. 27, 2023) averaged 674,000, compared to a 634,000 average in the same period a year earlier (Nov. 8-Dec. 27, 2022).

One year ago this week, it drew 653,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.25 rating, the first rating above 2.0 since Nov. 14. The prior eight weeks averaged 0.20, with the Nov. 8 episode drawing a season-high 0.26.

The special episode advertised these matches:

  • Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams – NXT Championship Match (didn’t actually occur)
  • Lyra Valkyrie vs. Blair Davenport – NXT Women’s Championship Match
  • Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton
  • Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi – NXT Breakout Tournament Finals Match
  • Latino World Order & Dragon Lee vs. No Quarter Catch Crew – Six-Man Tag Team Match
  • Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (1/2): Wells’s live report on New Year’s Evil featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport, Breakout Tournament final, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT New Year’s Evil Hit List: Grayson Waller vs. Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Title, Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne in the NXT Breakout final

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022