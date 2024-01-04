NXT Ratings Report (1/2): New Year’s Evil draws biggest viewership in months and strong demo rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (1/2) episode of NXT on USA Network with a “New Year’s Evil” theme drew an average of 768,000 viewers, up from 670,000 the prior week. The prior eight weeks (Nov. 7-Dec. 27, 2023) averaged 674,000, compared to a 634,000 average in the same period a year earlier (Nov. 8-Dec. 27, 2022).

One year ago this week, it drew 653,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.25 rating, the first rating above 2.0 since Nov. 14. The prior eight weeks averaged 0.20, with the Nov. 8 episode drawing a season-high 0.26.

The special episode advertised these matches:

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams – NXT Championship Match (didn’t actually occur)

Lyra Valkyrie vs. Blair Davenport – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi – NXT Breakout Tournament Finals Match

Latino World Order & Dragon Lee vs. No Quarter Catch Crew – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (1/2): Wells’s live report on New Year’s Evil featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport, Breakout Tournament final, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT New Year’s Evil Hit List: Grayson Waller vs. Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Title, Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne in the NXT Breakout final