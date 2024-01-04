VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2): AEW’s in-ring style, WWF’s early ’90s face vs. face match-ups, Iron Claw additions, challenges of being a heel today, Punk-Saudi Arabia, Jericho, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Revisiting AEW’s in-ring style and whether there’s a downside to the density of risk-taking highspots and high-impact bumps compared to WWE.

Could C.M. Punk be boosting the negative reports about Chris Jericho?

Would the Chris Benoit tragedy make for a good movie?

Was there any pro wrestling behind the Iron Curtain in the 20th century?

Which wrestling promoter was most likely to kill an enemy in real life?

Thoughts on Stephen P New doing a lawyer schtick going on podcasts and arguing with people on Twitter?

How can a wrestler actually succeed at being booed as a heel these days? Who are today’s effective heels?

What aspect of the Von Erich story would Todd add to “The Iron Claw”?

What will it say about C.M. Punk if he does or doesn’t participate in Saudi Arabia events?

Are there any other face vs. face matches WWE should have gone with in the years prior to and after 1991 and 1993 along the lines of Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog, Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior, and Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog?

Have Wade and Todd experienced any changes in interactions and relationships with Tony Khan over the last four years?

Could WWE do another multi-city WrestleMania event like WrestleMania 2?

