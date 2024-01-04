AEW Rampage Ratings Report (12/29): Final 2023 viewership and rating, plus assessing the impact Collision had on Rampage viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The final episode of AEW Rampage of 2023 (Dec. 29) averaged 326,000 viewers, in line with 363,000, 308,000, 341,000, and 348,000 the prior four weeks. The average since the start of September was 340,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating, in line with the 0.11 average since the start of September.

2023 STATS

For the year, Rampage averaged 379,000 viewers (down from 462,000 viewers on average in 2022).

For the year in the key 18-49 demo, it averaged 0.12.

In terms of trying to ascertain whether the addition of Collision affected viewership, here are key stats.

In 2023 before Collision launched, Rampage averaged 405,000 vs. 476,000 in 2022 during the same 24 week time period.

In 2023 after Collision launched it averaged 356,000 vs. 450,000 in 2022 during the same 28 week time period.

So comparing Rampage viewership in roughly the first half compared to the second half of 2022, viewership dropped 26,000 on average. In 2023, for the same time periods, the dropoff was 49,000 on average per week.

So the dropoff from roughly the first half of 2023 was double what would be expected compared to 2022, indicating that the launch of Collision cost AEW Rampage around 24,000 viewers per week because some Rampage viewers began watched Collision instead to get their “weekend AEW fix” and because some key matches were moved to Collision that might’ve otherwise been featured on Rampage.

We cannot isolate for every factor that contributed to the bigger dropoff as 2023 progressed compared to the dropoff as 2022 progressed, but broadly speaking, those stats point to a significant but not crippling loss of average viewership for Rampage due to adding Collision to the schedule and thus Collision becoming the B-show and Rampage dropping to C-show status.

