NXT TV RESULTS (1/2): Wells’s live report on New Year’s Evil featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport, Breakout Tournament final, more

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 2, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

[HOUR ONE]

-The pre-show bit promoted the New Year as something new to accomplish. Tonight, can good be outweighed by evil? All of tonight’s major events were promoted (men and women’s championship, Breakout, Fallon vs. Tiffany) and we went to the ring.

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA (c) vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT – NXT Women’s Championship match

Alicia Taylor handled formal intros. Very strong crowd split in favor of the babyface. Collar and elbow led to a quick clean break at the rope. A second resulted in a rope run and some quick escapes and reversals. Hip lock by Valkyria, who snapped on a cravat. Davenport escaped and threw a kick. Quick reversals again and Valkyria tossed Davenport into a quick one count, then held on with another cravat. Vic announced it’s a commercial-free first thirty minutes tonight. Davenport hit a high double stomp that put Valkyria on her head and covered for an early near-fall.

Davenport worked a headlock. Valkyria fought to her feet and broke with a jawbreaker. Valkyria soaked up a few chants and threw combo strikes and a lariat, then another. Cross-body by Valkyria. Back kick and some quick combo kicks by Valkyria. Valkyria went up and missed a high cross-body. Davenport wanted a falcon arrow but Valkyria suplexed her for two.

There was a crawler that stated Kelly Kincaid will have a major medical update after this match.

The two went to the corner and jockeyed for position. Blair stepped down and put up a big step-up enzuigiri, then hit a pretty falcon arrow from the top. Valkyria, sensing defeat, rolled out of the ring to the announce table side. Davenport set up a knee strike against the side of the announce table. Valkyria moved and Davenport went hard into it, putting a large hole in the side of the desk for a “holy shit” chant. It was certainly loud enough to hurt like hell.

Back inside, Davenport went up and tried a flying knee, but the knee gave out and she couldn’t properly pull off the move. Valkyria nailed her with her finisher.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 8:25.

Lola Vice ran to the ring to cash in her title shot, but Tatum Paxley showed up and cut her off. Elektra Lopez got into it with Paxley. The two pairs fought, but after the faces essentially won the short battle, Lyra reiterated that she’s creeped out by Paxley.

(Wells’s Analysis: Pretty good and surprisingly short, given that a lot of openers on this show eclipse 10 minutes, and this was a championship match. On the other hand, a commercial break of 3:40 usually allows them to work at half-speed for a few minutes, and there weren’t any here. Nice stuff, if a bit slowly worked at times)

-Kelly Kincaid said that Ilja Dragunov couldn’t be cleared to compete tonight, so there will be no championship match. She said she’ll get word from Trick Williams when she can. The crowd booed.

(2) CARLITO & LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. NO QUARTER CATCH CREW (Drew Gulak & Damon Kemp & Myles Borne)

Very nice pop for the surprise partner Carlito, who was wearing a “We Are NXT” shirt from the very early post-game show days. Quick stuff early as the babyfaces controlled the action. It broke down into a pier six brawl just two minutes in and the faces cleared the heels to the ramp side. Wilde stood on the second rope while Del Toro & Carlito used their weight to add a ton of momentum to Wilde’s plancha. They launched him higher than you’ll probably just about ever see anyone go in a wrestling match and he splashed all the heels. Wow. Another “holy shit” chant for that.

Action went back inside where Myles Borne took over with mat stuff on Wilde, who now played face in peril as NQCC picked him apart with quick tags. Carlito broke up a pin but Wilde couldn’t work his way to the face corner. Kemp tagged in and held Wilde in place, then took a cheap shot that put Del Toro on the mat. Wilde managed to roll to his corner anyway and Carlito made the hot tag. NQCC fed as he dominated all of them. Spinebuster by Carlito for Kemp. Once again, all six guys got involved and it was a mess. A lot of them hit impact stuff and everyone lied prone in the ring (other than Del Toro, who was still outside).

Borne and Gulak went outside and Wilde took them out. Kemp tried to roll up Carlito but missed that there was a blind tag to Del Toro. Del Toro hit a Phoenix splash to finish.

WINNERS: Carlito & LWO at 8:34.

Outside, Gulak said to his men that “we’re going to the den and we’re straightening this out.” He turned and a waiting Carlito spit an apple in his face.

(Wells’s Analysis: A harmless crowd-pleasing bit of fanservice. I can’t particularly recommend it as a match, but I certainly think you should see the launch of Joaquin Wilde at the 2:15-2:30 mark or so)

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Trick said he was certainly disappointed. Hayes tried to stir it up and said that he didn’t believe Ilja was really unready. Grayson Waller showed up and messed with the two of them, saying he was Iron Survivor back when Trick was a valet. He said now Carmelo is apparently the valet. Since Trick needs an opponent tonight, he wanted a match with Waller. Waller declined, but Melo said his boy will put the title shot on the line if he gives him a match. Waller of course agreed to this and left. Williams was unhappy with Melo as we went to commercial. [c]

-Riley Osborne hype. He was sitting in the Chase U classroom and his thoughts were the voice-over. He wanted to join other European greats like Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Fit Finlay and William Regal. He put over his tough opponent Oba Femi as the segment ended.

(3) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. ARIANNA GRACE

Grace used her power early to wrench Perez’s arm over her own shoulder. Grace wanted Perez to kiss her ring and Perez slapped her. Quick rope runs and a rollup by Perez got two. Grace monkey flipped Perez up into the second rope to take control. Grace put Perez into the corner and backsplashed her for two. Grace worked a chinlock with her knee down on Perez and transitioned to a camel clutch, but Perez pushed her way free and rolled up Grace for two. Grace booted Perez down and said “I can help you!” A dueling chant revealed some low voices who were loudly pro-Grace.

Perez fired up and threw a series of punches and a basement dropkick. European uppercut and a forearm in the corner by Perez. Grace raked Perez’s face away from the ref’s view to take very brief control before Perez hit Pop Rox.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 5:08.

Grace continued yelling that Perez needs help and that she has issues. Vic said she’s not sure Perez is the one with issues, which is a little suspect as they’ve been showing Perez to be extremely bloodthirsty lately. Indeed, Perez snapped and smiled as she put on a Boston crab. She ignored the referees, and Alicia Taylor announced that as a result of Perez’s action, the decision was reversed. Perez threw a tantrum.

WINNER BY REVERSE DECISION: Arianna Grace.

(Wells’s Analysis: In my head, I was thinking this eventual heel turn could really use one of these reverse decision finishes that are used sparingly enough to be effective. I’m still dubious about Perez as a heel as she’ll have to show even more on the mic, but I look forward to seeing if it works)

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed Ava, who was exiting the room of rarely-seen Shawn Michaels. She announced that next week would be the beginning of the men’s Dusty Rhodes tag team classic. Yes, they’re announcing a tournament before the current one has ended.

-Hype for the Fallon Henley-Tiffany Stratton match went all the way back and showed the many scenes and matches leading to it. Tonight, one of them will lose an become either a servant (Henley) or a ranch hand (Stratton) for a day. Both would make for a fun week of segments. It’s next. [c]

-Nikkita Lyons, looking a ridiculous shade of bronze that matched her bodysuit, confronted Blair Davenport in the locker room and said there issue wasn’t nearly done.

(4) FALLON HENLEY vs. TIFFANY STRATTON

Quick start as both were out to get the other. Action spilled out early and they took turns trying spots on the apron and steps only to be thwarted. Henley got the better of the exchange and rolled Stratton in for two. Drop toe hold by Henley followed by a nice back kick. Henley did a baseball slide out of the ring to throw an uppercut, but Stratton caught her by the hair and put her head into the post. Stratton preened as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Back to full-screen, a double clothesline put both women down.

[HOUR TWO]

Back kick and some punches by Henley. Some chuckleheads were booing each move by Henley in a desperate attempt to be noticed. Henley took Stratton out, put her into the barricade and put her back inside for a cross-body and a two count.

A Tweet came in from Shawn Michaels that “a former NXT Champion” is here and watching tonight. Stratton put Henley on the mat and went for the Prettiest Moonsault. She had to roll through to her feet as Henley evaded. Action went outside again and Stratton went and got a chair and brought it inside. Henley kicked Stratton to clear the chair. Referee D.A. Brewer wrestled over the chair with Stratton, allowing Henley to hit a flash knee to win and earn a one-day ranch hand.

WINNER: Fallon Henley at 9:05.

(Wells’s Analysis: Perfectly decent match here. Stratton has been a pro for some time and Henley just keeps getting better. Stratton can’t possibly have too much left to do on this show, but an episode spent working on a ranch should make for something worth seeing)

-Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker met in the back. Corbin said it was against every fiber of his being, but he wanted to ask Bron to be his partner in the Dusty Classic. Bron tried to laugh this off but Corbin pointed out that nobody else was knocking on Breakker’s door. It was a funny scene as both of them mocked the other while also acknowledging it was a good idea. Longtime NXT viewers will recognize this as pretty similar to Baron Corbin’s run in the first Dusty Classic with Rhyno, where they lost in the finals to Finn Balor and Samoa Joe.

-Oba Femi hype segment. He got intense and crazy-eyed and said he’d win the Breakout Tournament over shots of him destroying fools.

-Ridge Holland was seated, waiting to be interviewed next because he has a lot on his mind. [c]

-Vengeance Day is coming.

-Gigi Dolin was talking to some women in the women’s locker room. Cora Jade stepped in and pointed out that Dolin was sitting in her locker area. The two got heated with one another and jawed, along with the women in the room.

-Ridge Holland acknowledged that injuries and mishaps have slowed his time in the ring. They showed some fairly graphic photos of the injuries he sustained in the NXT match on the episode where he joined Pat McAfee’s faction. He said it was hard to know how to tell his wife, who was pregnant with their twin boys, that he was out of action. He was asked about The Brawling Brutes and he mentioned the match on Day One (2022) where he shattered his nose and had to have reconstructive surgery. The next question was about which Ridge Holland he wants the fans to know after his match with Ilja Dragunov. He said he has a ton of respect for Ilja Dragunov and meant no ill will. He said he’s not a monster and he doesn’t set out to hurt people. He knows how fast everything can be taken away. He said the point still stands that he’s in NXT to prove to everyone who Ridge Holland really is, and he’ll go through the roster man by man to find redemption.

(Wells’s Analysis: There’s likely something brewing here, but whatever it is, they’re doling it out slowly)

(5) RILEY OSBORNE vs. OBA FEMI (Breakout Tournament finals)

Riley walked through the back. Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail were behind him. Jayne pushed Hail to approach Osborne. She ran up and told Osborne she’d be out there for him. He said “Great! See you out there” and gave her a high five, then continued on. Hail stared at her hand and said she was never washing it again.

Alicia Taylor handled formal intros. Osborne tried quick kicks and hit a step-up enzuigiri, but Femi shoved off the next kick. Femi missed an elbow drop and Osborne snapped on a headlock. Femi shoved him off but Osborne chopped Femi down. Osborne ran into a choke and Femi shoved Osborne over and out of the ring. Femi rolled Osborne inside and charged, but Osborne pulled down a rope and Femi went flying. Osborne ran the apron toward Femi, who threw a thunderous palm strike that got a funny reaction from the nearby fans. Hail and Jayne were in the crowd and they sold it as well. The match went to split-screen. [c]

Femi worked a bear hug. He charged Osborne to a corner, then caught him and put the bear hug right back on. Enormous high-angle backbreaker by Femi. Crowd support was almost universally for the very strong, very cool Femi, despite the underdog story they’re trying to tell. Jawbreaker by Osborne to break, but Femi kept up the onslaught with some clubbing shots. Femi charged Osborne in a corner and Osborne moved, putting Femi into the post. Osborne went up for a crucifix and kept repositioning as Femi fought him off. Headscissor takedown by Osborne, followed by a dropkick. Standing corkscrew moonsault by Osborne got two.

Osborne threw an uppercut in the corner, but Femi threw some rights. Osborne put Femi on the mat and went up for a shooting star press. Femi moved and Osborne landed on his feet, and then hit a dropkick. He went up again and went for the SSP again but Femi got his knees up, dropped Osborne on the turnbuckle, hit a huge release powerbomb and one more of the regular variety to finish.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 9:41.

(Wells’s Analysis: Bruce and I both picked Femi to win this from the outset (Nate possibly did as well?) and here he is. This was a very, very strong match between two guys so young in their careers. Osborne now is also figured into a storyline despite this loss, and Femi has something to hang his hat on as he’s the next monster of NXT, though the jury is out whether he’ll ultimately be presented as a babyface or a heel. He’s got a look that makes him effective in either role, I think)

-Out the Mud hype segment. They’re coming for The Family’s tag team championships. They said when they look into the Family’s eyes, they don’t see the hunger no more. They said the only thing missing gold on them is their waists. Power and speed – there ain’t nothin’ you can do about it. Scrypts, who was wandering in the back, put in the last word and said next week, they’ll be NXT Tag Team Champions.

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Dame said everyone wanted to know who she was after she joined James, which proved she made the right decision. The two put each other over and James said not long into 2024, everyone will know exactly who Izzi Dame is.

-Trick and Melo were still by the lockers. Trick took issue with Melo putting his championship match on the line. Melo said he’d be fine and he’ll be out there for him. Trick said he was going to do this the way he wants to do it now – by himself. Trick said “You feel what I’m sayin?” and Melo subtly said he feels exactly what he’s sayin’. [c]

-Backstage, Hail and Jayne were talking about how Hail should next approach Osborne, and when. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase stepped in and Chase said Osborne (who wasn’t present) made the group proud but next week, it’s on to the Dusty Classic for he and Hudson. Jayne said no way – she’s in charge now, and Chase’s only focus needs to be his debt, and the tag team they’ll send to the classic is Hudson & Osborne. Hail thought it was the best idea ever.

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer put themselves over as a tag team in the classic. Frazer said the established tag teams were failing in NXT and they need to put it back on the map. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade had appeared behind him and they did the oldest joke in the book as Frazer kept talking with Axiom trying to slow him down. Enofe & Blade said they hoped they were the ones to put them down in the tournament.

-Outside, an unseen interviewer caught up with The Family and the as-yet unnamed “glue of the D’Angelo family.” Tony D’Angelo introduced her as Adriana Rizzo, with Stacks adding that “The Riz always takes care of biz.” They went to their car, where Joe Gacy popped out of the trunk, saying it was a good place to sit and think.

(6) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. GRAYSON WALLER – Trick’s NXT Championship title shot is on the line

It was billed as “The Battle of the Iron Survivors.” They stared each other down until Waller threw a quick right to boos, cutting off the long “Whoop that Trick” chant. Quick evasions early until Trick hit a dropkick and a body slam. Waller escaped a second slam but Williams hit a dropkick for two. Neckbreaker by Williams, who set up a discus punch. Waller snaked out of the ring to boos. Williams followed and chopped Waller against the barricade. Waller took control and taunted Booker T and tried to toss Williams into him, but Williams reversed and threw Waller over the table. The action went back in but Waller put Williams out on the ramp side and flattened him with a clothesline on the floor as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Williams got in some rights and dominated in a corner. They went to the corner, where Waller went first, hopped up, and double stomped a charging Trick’s head into the mat in a cool spot. Waller wrapped up Williams in a corner and wrenched his knee over a cable until the count of four. Waller snapped on a half-crab in the center of the ring. Williams dragged himself to the bottom rope and again, Waller held on until the ref made him stop. Waller taunted Williams, then hopped away as he threw a punch. Waller said Williams isn’t on his level and doesn’t belong here. Williams threw a big strike, then fired up for a series of body shots, a clothesline and a flapjack. Waller bailed.

[OVERRUN]

Williams tried his run-and-stunner spot, but Williams caught and flattened him for two. Action went up in a corner and Williams hit a uranage from the top rope for two, with Waller using the bottom rope to break. Waller did his run into the ring and hit a flatliner for two. Waller did some ground & pound, then went up and missed a senton. Williams laid him out.

Carmelo Hayes ran to the ring and got up near Williams, stealing his focus and allowing an opening for the smiling Grayson Waller. However, the audience went nuts for the former NXT Champion that was teased earlier, who ended up being Kevin Owens, who flattened Waller outside the ring. He tossed Waller back into the ring, where Williams finished him off. Hayes nodded and smiled, but it was clear he was conflicted. He continued pretending(?) to celebrate as Williams celebrated his win and the show went off the air just four minutes past the hour, which is pretty rare.

WINNER: Trick Williams at 13:03.

(Wells’s Analysis: A good matchup here that had some genuine drama, because the question of when Hayes will really turn continues to hang over everything and threaten every match Williams has on his way to what he believes is his destiny. The story is still strong, and I assume Trick-Ilja is going to be rescheduled for Vengeance Day, after which Trick-Melo will co-headline Stand & Deliver with or without (I’m thinking without) the championship.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fine enough PLE-lite that kept moving and briefly told stories while focusing a lot on in-ring minutes. Oba Femi made his presence known as the latest winner of the Breakout Tournament, Roxanne Perez and Carmelo Hayes continued their journeys toward the dark side, and we got a small taste of what’s coming next week with a tag team championship match and the beginning of a new tournament, now that one just finished. I appreciated the scenes setting the stage for the teams that will flesh out the bracket – particularly the Corbin-Breakker scene, which isn’t something I expected to say tonight – and as always, I’m a sucker for tournaments, even if wrestling companies almost all run too many of them. Bruce Hazelwood, Nate Lindberg and I will break it down on PWT Talks NXT. Stream us tonight or listen tomorrow. Cheers.