VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rock’s return and prospects for Reigns match, how Rock affects CM Punks and Cody, Von Erich movie, Samoa Joe as AEW Champ, much more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

The Rock’s return and prospects for Roman Reigns match

How Rock affects C.M. Punk’s and Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania journey

Mercedes Monet/Sasha Banks as a free agent player in early 2024 and where she best fits in

The Damien Priest tease of a Money in the Bank cash-in at the end of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Samoa Joe as AEW Champion and what Tony Khan should focus on as he starts 2024

Thoughts on the Von Erich movie, “The Iron Claw”

And much more sprinkled in throughout the show

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO