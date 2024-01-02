News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rock’s return and prospects for Reigns match, how Rock affects CM Punks and Cody, Von Erich movie, Samoa Joe as AEW Champ, much more (154 min.)

January 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • The Rock’s return and prospects for Roman Reigns match
  • How Rock affects C.M. Punk’s and Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania journey
  • Mercedes Monet/Sasha Banks as a free agent player in early 2024 and where she best fits in
  • The Damien Priest tease of a Money in the Bank cash-in at the end of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Samoa Joe as AEW Champion and what Tony Khan should focus on as he starts 2024
  • Thoughts on the Von Erich movie, “The Iron Claw”
  • And much more sprinkled in throughout the show

