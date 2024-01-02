FREE PODCAST 1/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Rock’s return and prospects for Reigns match, how Rock affects CM Punks and Cody, Von Erich movie, Samoa Joe as AEW Champ, much more (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and podcaster Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:
- The Rock’s return and prospects for Roman Reigns match
- How Rock affects C.M. Punk’s and Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania journey
- Mercedes Monet/Sasha Banks as a free agent player in early 2024 and where she best fits in
- The Damien Priest tease of a Money in the Bank cash-in at the end of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
- Samoa Joe as AEW Champion and what Tony Khan should focus on as he starts 2024
- Thoughts on the Von Erich movie, “The Iron Claw”
- And much more sprinkled in throughout the show
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.